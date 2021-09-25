the second season review

The Morning Show – Second Season by Jay Carson and Kerry Ehrin, with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Cudrup, Valeria Golino (series, 10 episodes, Apple Tv +).

Summary of the previous season. Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell host a popular morning show. He is accused of sexual harassment and banned from TV and from America. Aniston is also sent home, considered boiled and too tied to a pre #metoo world. So, at the beginning of the new season, the couple that says good morning to America is made up of Reese Witherspoon (provincial, ambitious, idealistic, who would seem uncomfortable in the glossy world of TV, but then it is perfectly fine) and Hasan Minhaj but the ratings don’t work. The big boss has decided to have Jennifer Aniston return to lead the program.

Meanwhile, Steve Carell is in exile in a villa on Lake Como. Meanwhile, it’s New Year’s Eve 2020. We viewers know what’s going to happen, the characters don’t. The pandemic is anticipated by small signals thrown here and there in the dialogues and the fact that Carell is located in Northern Italy is not exactly accidental. An American tourist recognizes and insults him, Valeria Golino defends him, with an articulated, epic monologue against the “cancel culture” and the “feminists of Instagram”. A friendship is born between the two, maybe it’s love.

Loading... Advertisements

In the meantime, in New York a book is about to be released that tells all the bad things of the television network in which not only the predatory behaviors of Steve Carell are detailed but the complicity of Jennifer Aniston is emphasized. Then, in that very short time when we go from “it’s a kind of flu” to the appeals of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the pandemic changes the perspective of everything, making everything else irrelevant and capricious, even concerns about gender and race, even the fear of scandals and against scandals. More: making the power of the television network increasingly irrelevant. During the meetings of the bosses, together with the masks, plans to launch a streaming platform appear.

It would be interesting to know what the Covid-free script was initially planned for this second season but we will probably never read it. The series is still very good but everything has changed. The only thing that doesn’t change is my deep envy of Jennifer Aniston’s spectacular wardrobe. Impeccable, from coats to pajamas.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io