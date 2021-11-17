“The second season will be more integrated into the MCU”

In the course of a new interview, Brad Winderbaum, executive producer of the animated series of Marvel Studios What If …?, revealed that the plans for the second season of the series are to more insistently insert the narrative of the new episodes into the fabric of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and not with simple hints.

Speaking as a guest on the This Week In Marvel podcast, the producer was asked for a small update on what fans should expect from the announced second season of What If. “We have announced the second season of the show, which is progressing well in development. We just started seeing the animations of the first episode and there will be more adventures unleashed with the Watcher and will begin to have greater resonance within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will have even more as Season 2 progresses“.

In addition to this, a poster showing an alternate Miles Morales in Wolverine version and the release date of the show’s second season, which is March 2022.

Meanwhile, between writing What If 2 and discussions about phase 4 of the MCU, the Marvel bosses took some time to figure out which of Hollywood’s four Chris is most appreciated. In case you don’t know, let’s talk about Hemsworth, Evans, Pine and Pratt. Among these, only Pine has not yet taken part in the MCU, although according to many he is in talks. The battle of the Chris is something that has been talked about for a long time now, and at Marvel they have analyzed it with lots of graphics and visual aids at hand. From this analysis it only emerged that the least appreciated is Chris Pratt, the interpreter of Peter Quill in the franchise.