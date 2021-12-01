the second Spider-Man trilogy in the MCU will take place

SEE ALSO: A spot and an announcement for the presales of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Who should we believe? In recent days, some internal sources a Sony Pictures have disproved the words of Amy Pascal about the new Arrampicamuri trilogy in Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now the producer reiterates the concept during an interview with Fandango.

When the interviewer says that Spider-Man: No Way Home “Will close this trilogy of films in collaboration with i Marvel Studios“, Pascal she is quick to stop it:

Can I say something about it? This isn’t the last movie we’ll make with Marvel – [non è] the latest Spider-Man movie. We’re gearing up to do the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just won’t be a part of… let’s think of this as three movies, and now we’re going to go into the next three. This is not the last of our films in the MCU.

Pascal he then adds that “Sony And Marvel they will continue together as partners “. In short, the impression is that there are plans for a new trilogy, but perhaps they have not yet been formally approved, and that is why the sources spoke of the absence of official plans. On the other hand, the continuation of the collaboration is taken for granted, and also Kevin Feige he said that, according to him, Spidey it will not leave the MCU.

The release of No Way Home is waiting for the next one December 15 in Italian cinemas. Some time ago we showed you two sensational images (but not confirmed), while here you will find the reactions of the cast to the trailer, and here the international trailer from which it seems that something has been digitally removed. We also found that Betty Brant is managing the Daily Bugle’s TikTok account, and that the final duration should be 2 hours and 28 minutes.

We will keep you posted.

In the multiverse

The film will bring back several well-known faces. There will be Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Goblin (Willem Dafoe), L’Sand Man And Lizard, but it is not clear if we will also see Thomas Haden Church And Rhys Ifans. Not confirmed – but practically certain – the Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield, while we know nothing about the possible return of Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone. There will obviously be the Doctor Strange from Benedict Cumberbatch, and maybe Charlie Cox in the guise of Matt Murdock. Also in the cast Arian Moayed.

Production

Disney And Sony Pictures they found the agreement for the sharing of Spider-Man, so the film is set in Marvel Cinematic Universe, like previous adventures with Tom Holland. The production is handled by Marvel Studios.

The cast

In the cast we will find again Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) and presumably also Angourie Rice (Betty). Benedict Cumberbatch Sara Doctor Strange.

Direction

After Spider-Man: Homecoming And Far From Home, the direction is again of Jon Watts.

