The second stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket could hit the Moon in March, not on purpose

THE debris represent an important problem forspace economy (present and future). Space agencies and private companies are trying to mitigate the problem with designs that can completely disintegrate. Missions are also being developed to eliminate part of those already in orbit. For this reason, the ASAT tests such as the Russian one carried out at the end of last year have created not a little apprehension and clear-cut positions. But sometimes even companies that are at the forefront of the rocket launch industry, such as SpaceXthey may have problems managing the stadiums of their carriers.

An example is the return of second stage of an Falcon 9 occurred in the first half of 2021. This crashed to the ground in the common citizen property in the state of Washington due to an unspecified problem. Fortunately there was no damage to things or people but it represented a real risk. The company of Elon Musk it could also be at the center of a new impact of a space debris tied to a rocket Falcon 9. This time it will not be the Earth that will suffer the impact but the moon.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 impacted the Moon

The news was announced by Bill Gray, software developer linked to the tracking of space debris and also replied by ArsTechnica. It is a “event” as the first time you notice that a rocket (or part of it) will come to the surface of the moon not on purpose. According to Gray’s calculations, the impact is expected to occur around the March 4, 2022 (at 13:25 Italian time), although there is a certain margin of uncertainty due to how sunlight and other celestial bodies interact with the surfaces of the second stage. This component for rapid rotation on itself (from 90 “to 180” according to the variability of the calculations) making the analyzes even more complex.

The area currently located approximately near the lunar equator on the far side of our natural satellite. The mission to which the second stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket the one to launch the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) orbital observatory which took place on 11 February 2015 from Cape Canaveral. The launch itself was a success also considering that DSCOVR it has given us truly spectacular images as well as providing useful data for scientists.

The results of the second stage impact if not the impact itself could be visible thanks to the lunar orbiters Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (NASA) and Chandrayaan-2 (ISRO). The second stage of these rockets has a mass of about 4 tons and could impact at just under 2.6 km / s.

The detection of the second stage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 (source)

Unlike Starship which will aim to be a fully reusable carrier (as is Blue Origin’s New Glenn), Falcon 9 pu “alone” recover the first stage while the second stage is being or left in orbits “parking” or burned in the Earth’s atmosphere with debris falling into the Pacific Ocean away from inhabited areas. The possibility of recovering the first stage of a rocket one of the great technical and economic advantages of SpaceX compared to the competition. To have the full reuse of the first and second stages, it is necessary to wait for the new generation of vectors (Starship) which should start orbital tests by 2022 and become operational by 2023.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?



GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!

-17% HP – PC 14s-fq0002sl Notebook, AMD Ryzen 5 4500U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Windows 10 Home, 14 “Fingerprint Screen, TrueVision 720p Webcam, USB, HDMI, HP Fast Charge, Silver 499.99 Buy now



