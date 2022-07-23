The Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen begins. The theme of the summit is “Ukraine and the world: the future we (re)build together”.

The event will be held by videoconference between different countries of the world: Ukraine, Poland, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the USA.

The Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen aims to draw the world’s attention to the war, now in its fifth month in the heart of Europe. The main theme of this year’s event will be man. After all, the preservation and restoration of human capital is the key to the successful reconstruction of the country.

Their participation in the summit has been confirmed by celebrities such as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham, famous actors Richard Gere, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, world famous journalist Piers Morgan and political figures.

As part of the summit, the first lady will raise funds for Type C ambulances, which will help save the lives of thousands of people in Ukraine. The collection will be done through the United24 fundraising platform.

These cars are equipped with everything needed to transport the seriously injured to the hospital: oxygen cylinders, cardiac event monitors and defibrillators, electrocardiographs, and mechanical ventilators. The approximate cost of such a vehicle is 100,000 EUR.

The summit will be broadcast in more than 20 countries, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, Austria, Poland, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Belgium, Spain, Nigeria, South Africa, Turkey, Malaysia, Cyprus, Lebanon and North Macedonia, Montenegro, Estonia, Singapore, Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Finland and others.

