the secret advertisers don’t want you to know

With the boom in voice assistants and the increasing access to the Internet of almost all electronics that make life easier at home, it is impossible not to feel watched or heard at all times.

That’s right. It already happened earlier this month, when it emerged that Apple accidentally collected voice recordings from iPhone and iPad owners, due to a Siri bug that was later fixed with the iOS 15.2 update.

What may come as a surprise to many is that this happens even with other more traditional services, such as emails, where it is more difficult to detect that we are being tracked by advertisers, brands, sellers and even scammers.

“With just a tiny pixel,” said Kim Komando, host of a hit radio show on consumer, technology and Internet safety, in her Fox News column.

But,what is pixel tracking or pixel tracking?

Although undetectable, pixel trackers are hidden in many of the emails you receive. It is nothing more than a code embedded in the body of an email, usually hidden inside an image.

Pixel tracking, says Komando, allows marketers and companies to collect data, such as the number of times users open emails, the operating system they use, IP address – which can give an idea of ​​​​location -, or what type of device they use to open mail.

The data is returned to the sender automatically, without the user having to click any links or even reply. “It may seem like an invasion of privacy, but it is legal and different from when hackers and scammers employ this tactic,” Komando explains.

How to detect these emails and not fall for scams

There are a few red flags for sending an email straight to the trash can: when there is a request for personal information; the return address is familiar, but has a few different characters; requires “Immediate” response; has misspellings or inconsistencies and there is a request to click or download a document.

Most of these “red flags” are easy to spot, but it doesn’t work that way with the hidden microscopic pixel in an email. Although there is good news if you are an iPhone, iPad or Mac user.

Apple automatically prevents senders from obtaining your IP address starting with iOS 15, macOS Monterey, and iPadOS 15. Also, mail content is privately downloaded when it’s received, not when it’s opened. That means only generic data is sent to companies and anyone else tracking you that way.

One tip from Komando is to turn on privacy protection for iOS users, which doesn’t come by default. For that, the user must go to Settings > Mail > Privacy protection and activate “Protect mail activity”.

With Gmail users, on the other hand, the easiest way to prevent pixel tracking is to block images from showing in emails.

“If the pixel isn’t showing up, the code probably isn’t working,” says Komando.

In Gmail, on the other hand, there is an option to “Ask before showing external images” in the “Images” option. And for those who use Outlook, you can set the “Don’t automatically download images in HTML mail messages or RSS feeds” option.

