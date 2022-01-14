The “Secret” billionaire who accumulated 96 billion in a few years ..

The owner of the largest fortune in virtual currencies in the world, which totals $ 96 billion, is probably a name you’ve never heard of and a face you’ve never seen: Changpeng Zhao.

The CEO of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, lives quietly in the UAE and spends his time meeting celebrities and royalty, is on the list of the richest people in the world along with Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, yet, you probably wouldn’t recognize him if you met him by chance, or saw him on TV.

Described by Bloomberg as a “former McDonald’s burger-pinball machine and software developer” who has become “the foremost personality” in the UAE crypto scene. Zhao is a Canadian citizen born in the Chinese province of Jiangsu. His fortune is also linked to the possession of huge quantities of Bitcoin and Binance Coin, and therefore could even increase, if these virtual currencies go up.

Zhao’s rise to wealth didn’t go smoothly: Binance has been banned from China and is facing a number of regulatory challenges globally. For example, the US Department of Justice and the US Internal Revenue Service are investigating one of its entities, Binance Holdings, which is suspected of being a tax evasion and money laundering tool. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is also looking into potential market manipulation and insider trading within the company, as well as whether it “illegally allowed US clients to trade cryptocurrency-related derivatives,” Bloomberg wrote.

The future of the company is probably linked precisely to the ability to tackle these legal and regulatory problems that are becoming more and more pressing day by day, but, with such wealth, we are sure that it will have the right consultants and lobbyists.

What’s extraordinary about Binance is also the direct profitability of its business. DA Davidson & Co. analyst Chris Brendler says Binance generated at least $ 20 billion in revenue last year, roughly three times what its US competitor Coinbase does. Over a recent 24-hour span, Binanace makes a whopping $ 170 billion in transactions. A “slow day” is about $ 40 billion, Zhao said recently. “I don’t care about wealth, money, rankings,” he told Bloomberg in November.

“Coinbase might look like the 350kg gorilla from a US perspective, but Binance is significantly larger,” Brendler told Bloomberg.

Zhao’s luck is currently also linked to his ability to interact, as we have said, with the regulatory authorities and for this he has changed his attitude towards the established power: “I am not an anarchist. I don’t think human civilization is advanced enough to live in a world without rules, “he said in November, detaching himself from a certain rebellious world of crypto.

Binance is an entity that survives, indeed develops, precisely in a sort of continuous challenge with the regulatory authority. Especially its virtual currency derivatives business has been limited in trading in multiple countries, from the US to the UK to Italy. At the same time, its development continues: in December talks were announced with the PT Bank, the third largest Indonesian bank, with the plan to open an authorized cryptocurrency exchange in the country.

Changpeng Zhao for now lives rich and peaceful days, in his almost anonymity, and accumulates wealth. Binance’s challenge to traditional finance will light the way on future industry evolutions.



