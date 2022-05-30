The secret character of Obi-Wan Kenobi who took the world by storm

Today (finally) the series arrived Obi-Wan Kenobi to Disney Plus and the world was taken by surprise thanks to the appearance of a character. When everyone was overly excited about Hayden Christensen’s return to star Waryes; or when others imagined what it would be like to know the start of the protagonist’s interest in Luke Skywalker, the writers took a completely unexpected turn. Of course we are talking about the appearance of Leia Organa.

welcome to my leia organa comfort account! a safe place for all leia fans. i’ll be posting daily images, videos, quotes and headcanons of leia! ♡

~

remember: “hope is like the sun. if you only believe in it when you see it, you’ll never make it through the night.” pic.twitter.com/JHZyU5SDz4 — leia organa comfort ♡ (@Ieiathinker) May 27, 2022

From the first minutes of the first episode, the action places us on the planet Alderaan where we meet the young Leia. A perceptive, rebellious and stubborn girl who perfectly combines all the elements of the character played by Carrie Fisher. But that is not all. In social networks There is already talk about how little Leia also maintains elements of Natalie Portman’s Padme. And even little Anakin Skywalker from Episode I.

Anyone would expect that his appearance in the series is due to a complacent cameo for the sake of creating fanservice. However, what nobody expected is that the character is in fact a substantial part of the plot of the series. In fact, the action of the series and the reason why Obi-Wan decides to leave his seclusion stage is none other than little Leia.

Fans comment on networks how nice it was to receive this surprise from the creators of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Especially since throughout the development, production, and promotion of the series, there was zero mention or reference to his involvement. It seems that Kevin Feige was behind the best kept secret in the recent history of LucasFilm and Disney Plus.

Even the advances of the show had already shown the little ten-year-old Luke Skywalker. Obi-Wan watches him from afar, while the boy already shows his potential as a pilot. Fans hoped that the character of Luke would have some relevance, when in the end it was nothing more than a red herring. All to hide a much larger plot.

Now the opening sentence of A new hope“Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope,” Leia Organa saying in a hologram makes more sense than ever. The series establishes that both characters know each other and will live one or another adventure together. Very much in the vein of Grogu with Mando on The Mandalorian.

In the series, little Leia Organa is played by Vivien Lyra Blair. An actress you might remember as Sandra Bullock’s daughter in bird box. Although she has a very short acting history, this role will undoubtedly give her the necessary relevance for new roles in the future.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. Kenobi has taken refuge on Tatooine where he pretends to lay low while figuratively and literally burying his old Jedi practices. But when Bail Organa’s daughter is kidnapped, the senator’s best idea is to turn to his old friend for help.

The first two episodes of the series are now available on Disney Plus.