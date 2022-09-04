The secret contact between Petro and Maduro

Gustavo Petro at the inauguration ceremony, on August 7. LUISA GONZALEZ (REUTERS)

Gustavo Petro communicates with his advisors through a very popular messaging application in Japan. There he receives confidential information to which he answers very briefly: ok, yes, no, do it. He barely uses one or two words. In the middle of the electoral campaign that ended with him wrapped in the presidential sash, Petro received a mysterious message from an envoy of Nicolás Maduro. Only that person, who the parties remain anonymous for now, was authorized to transfer messages between one and the other in the strictest secrecy. No one except the three involved were aware of this amazingly open channel of communication.

There were compelling reasons not to reveal the conversations. Venezuela and Colombia had not had any type of relationship since 2019. Chavismo considered the neighboring country an enemy that had allied with the United States to overthrow the authoritarian Maduro. The portrait of Chavez’s successor hung in Colombian barracks like the face of public enemy number one. Dialectical clashes between Maduro and former President Iván Duque were constant. A hostile environment, a cold war on a small scale, was experienced on the border. There was then nothing friendly to unite them.

Petro, like the other two candidates who had a real chance of winning the elections, openly spoke of restoring relations. The path of isolating Venezuela to bring about the fall of Maduro had been a failure. The alternative presidency of the opposition Juan Guaidó has not finished imposing itself at the international level. For all intents and purposes, Maduro has continued to rule the country. And Colombia has not made any profit from this strategy, according to the internationalists. Business relations are frozen. Thousands of people living in the strip between the two nations have been left isolated, their families divided. The merchants stopped obtaining income, which has caused illegal or directly criminal businesses to skyrocket. Arguing all this during the electoral campaign was one thing, but keeping an open line of communication with Maduro was something very different.

President Nicolás Maduro receives the new Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti. LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA (REUTERS)

For half of Colombia, Petro represented the violent left that wanted to take power by force of arms. His past as a guerrilla, they thought, was proof that he was like that. It did not matter that he had spent half his life in the institutions or that he had actively participated in two peace processes. The two previous times he had run unsuccessfully for the presidency, his opponents had portrayed him as an admirer of Chavez and Castro. That image in Colombia, which has chained conservative governments for decades, was fatal. The doors of Nariño were never going to open for someone with that profile.

It is true that Petro cultivated certain sympathies for those regimes at some point in his biography, like many of his age —those born in the sixties—, he watched the triumphal entry of the bearded men in Havana on television on loop. But in these last elections he distanced himself forcefully from that generation of rulers who sacrificed issues such as the environment, democracy or human rights to implement a utopian socialist society. He has aligned himself, or so he has said publicly, with the new progress that Gabriel Boric represents in Chile.

Revealing that in the middle of the campaign he was already in contact with Maduro would have been fatal. His enemies would have crushed him. The ghost of the dictator Petro, an idea spread in the WhatsApp groups of all Colombians for years, would have resurfaced and could have blown up his options. It was not so. In fact, the issue of Venezuela was not even a relevant topic during the debates between the candidates. All agreed on the essentials, that bridges had to be built with Caracas.

Within days of winning the elections, Petro put his right-hand man, Armando Benedetti, in charge of these talks. He communicated it with the secret contact and from there the conversations went to various gangs. The thaw became official last week, but the reality is that Petro and Maduro had already taken the first steps of a new relationship without anyone knowing.

Benedetti accepted the commission, although he harbored other ambitions. An open process against him in the Court could stop his options to be part of the Government. Nobody, for now, disputes the decisions of Petro, who has launched a clear plan: the total search for peace. A challenge for a country that has been submerged in violence for years. Venezuela is key in this journey, since the ELN, the last Colombian guerrilla, operates in its territory, and Chavismo shows sympathy for its cause.

The talks are already public, but it has become clear that they will not be easy. Petro wanted to reopen the border as soon as possible, Maduro is in no hurry. Petro wants to buy and manage the Monómeros fertilizer company, owned by both countries, but Chavismo has not decided yet. In the short distance, the president of Venezuela, in power after several destabilization attempts and at the head of a country submerged in political immobility that no one knows how to unlock, is patient, without the palace in which Maduro lives.

Benedetti met with him in his first week as ambassador. Maduro carried the weight of the conversation and was forceful on some issues. To lighten the mood, yes, he told her that he knew that he had made Petro president. Benedetti, who is not exactly a left-wing politician, joined Petro three years before the elections and was in charge of putting together a project around his figure. He went from being a candidate with a reputation for individualism to leading a civic movement that wanted to transform the country. Maduro recognized Benedetti’s cunning, either because he really thinks so or because he wanted to touch his vanity. Or both things. The fact is that he no longer needed any private messaging application or shadow intermediaries to do it. Finally, Venezuela and Colombia spoke face to face.

