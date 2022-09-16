The secret contract of Julio Iglesias with the lawyer of the power of Mexico: Virgin Islands, Andorra and luxury hotels for a birthday party

Juan Ramón Collado, known as the power attorney in Mexico for having defended personalities such as the country’s former president Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), he is an admirer of Julio Iglesias. And, for this reason, this lawyer who has been in prison since 2019 for money laundering and organized crime, wanted the Spanish interpreter to liven up his private 50th birthday party. A luxury residential complex in Acapulco with capacity for 450 attendees hosted the celebration and concert in May 2014.

EL PAÍS has had access to the “confidential” contract between Iglesias and Collado. The document reveals that the lawyer paid the artist $850,000 (845,584 euros) “tax-free” for a 75-minute show. And that he transferred these fees through an account in Andorra in the name of one of his instrumental companies (without activity) domiciled in Amsterdam, Constellation Investments CV.

Contract signed between lawyer Juan Ramón Collado and Julio Iglesias in 2013. JGilR

The singer invoiced the performance through his company in the Caribbean tax haven of the British Virgin Islands, International Concerts Ltd, and charged to a UBS bank account in the territory. offshore of the Bahamas, according to the documents to which this newspaper has had access.

A mailbox with 40 companies

The address of the British Virgin Islands company that Iglesias used to bill his concert (Trident Chambers, Road Town) coincides with a mailbox in which there are 40 domiciled companies, according to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists database ( ICIJ, in its acronym in English).

In parallel to the payment, Collado undertook by contract to pay Iglesias for a security team of four escorts. And to bear the expenses of a suite room and five single rooms in a five-star hotel. In addition, he paid for 20 rooms in other establishments between three and four stars for the lodging of the artist’s team.

veto the press

Peña Nieto’s lawyer also assumed the invoice derived from the stage, the lighting and the sound equipment. And he guaranteed the artist a shield against journalists. “The event that is the subject of this contract must be handled in a very confidential manner by both parties. The presence of the press will not be allowed during the concert or in any activity where the artist is present, ”said the agreement, which was signed by R. Ucles, on behalf of the Caribbean company that the singer used to invoice his show.

Contract signed between lawyer Juan Ramón Collado and Julio Iglesias in 2013. JGilR

Collado paid half of the concert (425,000 dollars; 423,159 euros) after signing the agreement, in November 2013. And the rest, nine days before the performance. To get the money to the artist, the lawyer turned to a company integrated into his convoluted financial network in the Banca Privada d’Andorra (BPA), where he managed 24 accounts that moved 120 million dollars (119 euros) between 2006 and 2015, as revealed by this newspaper.

EL PAÍS has tried, without success, to obtain the version of Iglesias. A person close to the artist points out that the singer has not had a tax residence in Spain since 1978 and that he paid taxes, at least until 2018, in the Dominican Republic, where he lives.

Collado’s luck began to truncate 10 months after Iglesias performed songs for him in Acapulco such as I am a rogue, I am a gentleman. It was March 2015. And the BPA, a bank owned by the brothers Ramón and Higini Cierco, was intervened by the Andorran authorities after being pointed out by the US Treasury. The reason: supposedly acting as a money launderer for groups like Odebrecht , the Brazilian construction giant that perpetrated the largest bribery scheme in the Americas.

The action promoted by the US agency revealed that Collado was one of the 174 mysterious Mexican clients who chose the BPA to hide their most shameful financial secrets. Andorra, a country of 77,265 inhabitants shielded by banking secrecy until 2017, burst onto the scene.

Since the intervention of the BPA, Collado has been in the sights of Andorran researchers. The judicial investigation that a judge from the European country has been carrying out against him since 2016 connects the lawyer’s operations with an alleged crime of money laundering and estimates that he placed funds of dubious origin in the Pyrenean bank. She even assures that he could act as a representative of third parties. Or, what is the same, as a possible figurehead.

Together with Peña Nieto, the lawyer has defended the former Pemex union leader Carlos Romero Deschamps; the former governor of Quintana Roo Mario Villanueva (PRI); or Raúl Salinas de Gortari, brother of the former president of Mexico Carlos Salinas de Gortari (1988-1994).

Collado has always declared to the judge that his Andorran money came from his successful business career. Specifically, from his law firm C&A Collado y Asociados in Mexico City and from the Prenda Oro pawnshop that his father created in 1999. A business with 66 branches that —according to the magistrate— reported an income of 84 million dollars (83 million euros) in 15 years.

Lawyer Juan Ramón Collado (first from the left), in July 2019, in Mexico City. GERMAN ROMERO

However, these explanations have not convinced the Andorran justice or the police of this Principality dotted with ski resorts. In their latest report, the agents suggest that Collado took advantage of his proximity to the circle of PRI power to force the release of his funds in Andorra. The document mentions a controversial move in 2018 by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) of Mexico —which is what the Prosecutor’s Office was then called under the mandate of Peña Nieto—, which justified the fortune of the lawyer’s funds and forced the judge of Andorra to provisionally file the case for money laundering.

The judicial shelving, and the tranquility, of Collado did not last long. The investigations against the lawyer were reopened in 2019, already under the presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and after the lawyer was arrested in July of that year in Mexico City for the alleged crimes of organized crime and money laundering. Similar charges that led to the filing of his case in Andorra. With the reactivation of the investigation, the Pyrenean authorities ordered the seizure of the more than 90 million dollars (89 euros) that the protagonist of this story accumulated at the time in Vallbanc, the entity that inherited the assets beyond suspicion of the BPA. Collado, the lawyer who admires Julio Iglesias, has been sleeping in a Mexican prison ever since.

