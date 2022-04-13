the secret david lynch movie

The news jumped yesterday on Twitter and, how could it be otherwise, at the gates of the press conference this Thursday, in which it will be announced the programming of the next Cannes festivalran like wildfire: David Lynch has directed a movie completely in secret which will be presented at the French competition, since the director of ‘Wild Heart’ is a regular on the Riviera.

The magazine ‘Variety’ did not take long to ratify it, although, apart from the presence of one of its most beloved actresses, Laura Dernand other of his usual interpreters – he has so many that bets are accepted: Naomi Watts? Kyle MacLachlan? –, little is known about this surprising return of Lynch to the screens, since after Inland Empire, in 2006said that he would never make a film again, and in this decade and a half, in addition to painting, drawing, designing, photographing and making music, he has only made the third installment of ‘Twin Peaks’.

The same publication has echoed some more presentations in Cannes of which news was already known. Another David who returns to the cinema, Cronenberg –his last film, ‘Mapa de las estrellas’, dates from 2014–, will compete with ‘Crimes of the Future’in which he returns to work with Viggo Mortensen –with whom he made ‘A History of Violence’, ‘Eastern Promises’ and ‘A Dangerous Method’–, in addition to Léa Seydoux –who has two or three films at Cannes every year– and Kristen Stewart.

It is also known that they will be in Cannes ‘Top Gun: Maverick’with a special tribute to its actor and producer, Tom Cruise, and Baz Luhrmann’s ‘biopic’ of Elvis Presley from the complex relationship he had with Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks; the director already opened the festival in the 2001 and 2013 editions with ‘Moulin Rouge’, and ‘The Great Gatsby’.

Extended pilot of a series for Netflix?

And quite credible rumors circulate about the presence of the latest films by Hirokazu Koreeda –’Broker’, shot in South Korea–, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Park Chan-wook, Arnaud Desplechin, Ruben Ostlund, the Dardenne brothers, George Miller, Kelly Reichardt, James Gray and Luca Guadagnino. Everyone is used to being at Cannes, so the rumors are well founded. Cannes forecasts have become for years one of the favorite pools of cinephiles. It also seems that ‘Lightyear’, the latest Pixar production, is going to enter the fray, in which we are told the origin of the toy that popularized the phrase “to infinity and beyond” in ‘Toy story’.