The secret dish served at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding has been revealed

Click here to read the English version.

fashionable couple of 23 years ago brad pitt And Jennifer Aniston Starred in a secret wedding with personalities in one of pop culture’s most iconic moments stardom And an exquisite luxury banquet, which has just been revealed michael rapport,

Actors were guests at the eventSee what happens live with Andy CohenEarlier this week, and there, she revealed that she was part of that exclusive club of 200 Malibu wedding guests.

In conversation, and bringing up an anecdote related to an episode of ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ in which Erin Lachey served caviar dishes in the Hamptons, they talked about the gala dinner.

‘I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding. they had caviar wall, I still have some left.’ The comments about caviar didn’t stop there, but he later joked that he was ‘still eating caviar’, to which he added: ‘Billy Preston starred. There are a lot of dollars out there.’

Apparently caviar fascinated Rapaport, and now all of us, for some reason. Caviar walls can only be a part of Pitt and Aniston’s marriage.

related post