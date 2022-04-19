The secret emails of the Russian mission in Italy: millions of costs and the reclamation of “infected places”

In the history of Russia’s aid to Italy during the pandemic, emails are popping up. They are those sent in March 2020 to the Moscow embassy to plan the arrival of the 130 men destined for the anti Covid mission. And they tell of the Russians’ intention to “reclaim” public structures. But also of the account to be borne for the expenses of the Russian contingent. All paid for by Italy. These are the communications and other documents reported during the Copasir investigation. And they reveal that the agreements between the then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Vladimir Putin were very different from those communicated.

The note, the performers, the material



Today, Fiorenza Sarzanini is talking about the confidential emails between Moscow and Rome Corriere della Sera. And from the correspondence – in which the Farnesina is the protagonist – communications also emerge that speak of the issue of “reclamation”: «Medical brigades have been prepared with systems and equipment necessary to provide emergency assistance and treat the sick. It is planned to send special vehicles for the disinfestation of structures and inhabited centers in the infected areas ». The note is sent at 8.48 am on 22 March 2020. And the espionage hypothesis is indirectly confirmed by the medical material sent, insufficient compared to the needs.

In the communications sent, the Russian side plans to carry out a series of flights from Soci to Pratica di Mare from 22 March to 15 April for the transport of “medical personnel, protective equipment, medical equipment and means for the fight against Coronavirus”. On a daily basis: «The take-off of the first plane is scheduled for 2 pm in Moscow, then four other airplanes will follow at a distance of one hour. Currently 123 people and 7 vehicles are preparing to leave. Among the Russian specialists there will be 12 Italian language interpreters in order to ensure immediate communication with the Italian experts ».

How much did the Russian mission in Italy cost?

The text of the agreement also reveals that Italy has paid all the expenses. For a total of over three million euros. The Russians write: «The embassy will be grateful to this ministry if it wishes to obtain authorization from the competent Italian authorities for the overflight of the Italian territory and the stopover at Pratica di Mare airport. Please also provide the airport ground service as well as the refueling up to 50 tons of fuel as a courtesy. We count on the free refueling of Russian aircraft at Italian airports for the return flight and on exemption from air navigation taxes, parking fees and other airport services ».

All other expenses related to the stay of the Russians in Italy were also borne by the Italian government. The Embassy makes it clear in another communication: “We hope that the issues of accommodation and life support of Russian doctors will be resolved by the Italian side, as well as the provision of consumable materials necessary, for example for the operation of the artificial lung ventilation devices that will be brought from Russia ».

“Irreversible consequences”

The story concerns the mission for which the official of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexei Paramonov had threatened Italy and Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini with “irreversible consequences”. At the time, thirteen Ilyushin four-jets landed at Pratica di Mare airport, taking off from Moscow. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio was waiting for them. There were 28 doctors and nurses on the list of 104 names coming from Russia. A general led them: Sergey Kikot. That is the deputy commander of the chemical, radiological and biological defense department of the Russian army. For Italy, on the other hand, General Luciano Portolano, at the time commander of the Interforze Operational Command (Coi), and Agostino Miozzo and Fabio Ciciliano of the Cts were present at the meeting.

Read also: