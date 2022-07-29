The Secret Exercise That Burns More Calories Than Running Over 50

Reaching 50 years means many things, most of them good. But without a doubt it is essential to realize the importance of

take care. Things like knowing how to speed up metabolism, tricks to lose weight faster, effective exercises… And among these there is one that is given little importance, but that is

one of the best kept secrets: dance.

Indeed, dancing (in any of its forms) is an excellent way to

burn calories and improve your heart healthespecially if you have reached menopause. A study from 2021 already suggested that dancing is incredibly effective for improving fitness and having a strong heart from the age of 50.

The benefits of dancing



In this study, a group of

postmenopausal women they went to dance three times a week, 90 minutes per session, for 16 weeks. The average age of the participating women was 57 years. Before and after the 16 weeks of dancing, all participants had their body composition, cholesterol levels and other statistics measured. The researchers found that by the end of the classes, the women had

improved coordination, agility and aerobic capacity. Their self-esteem and self-perception also increased.

But that’s not all that dance did. According to the study authors, practicing dance also contributed to a significant improvement in high-density lipoprotein (

HDL, also known as good cholesterol) while lowering triglycerides in the blood. Basically what happens is that dancing, like other forms of cardio,

it is very good for the heart.

Take care of your heart



Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women. Menopausal women tend to have

an increased risk of heart disease due to a variety of factors including loss of estrogen, increased blood pressure, and low-density lipoprotein, also known as bad cholesterol. So an exercise like dancing benefits the heart and that’s

a plus for women.

In addition, menopausal changes, such as decreased bone mass, affect the

balance and strength of women, making them more vulnerable to falls and fractures. Prioritizing exercises that promote balance, coordination, and more (dancing, again) can also be quite a challenge.

antiaging treatment.

Other benefits



Going to the dance three times a week will not only improve your fitness and metabolic profile, but also

the image you have of yourself and self-esteem . Dancing is incredibly effective for healthy weight management, as much or more so as walking or cycling, according to different studies. Since unwanted weight gain is a common challenge for postmenopausal women, dancing could be your bullet in the chamber.

On the other hand, recent research has found that dancing can improve

memory and brain health, especially in older adults. A 2021 study found that older adults who danced for two hours each week had healthier, “younger” brains than sedentary adults of a similar age. With another addition: as it is

funnyIt’s not hard for you to go to classes and stay in shape.