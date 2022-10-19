The Secret Invasion series would be different from the comic

Secret Invasion has been one of the best comics of the new century. In 2008, Marvel gave us a war story where trust was broken. This comic had a lot of repercussion within the Marvel Universe. In 2023, we will see the series, although quite possibly, Secret Invasion will be different from the comic. This is because the original story has characters that do not exist in the UCM, either because they have not been introduced or because they have died.

Would Secret Invasion work if it’s different from the comic?

In many Marvel products we have seen how the creators altered the original product. Generally this is done in order to make the stories in the universe that has been created (and is being created!). In the Civil War comic, the heroes clash over having to reveal their identity, Spider-Man announces that he is Peter Parker and the villains also appear in a subplot. They are some elements that did not appear in the film and that did not make it worse, simply, the film was adapted.

The same goes for Thor Ragnarok.. Thor’s Ragnarok story doesn’t encompass the Hulk’s story on Sakaar (that’s Planet Hulk). They blended components of both comics into one movie, which so many love (and disappoint so many).

Main differences

In the Secret Invasion comic, Iron Man has a lot of plot weight, since the Skrulls know that Tony Stark is a genius. Also, the X-Men, Spider-Girl and other characters are important. These are just some of the elements that we will not see in the film. Tony Stark is dead and the X-Men have not been introduced (I highly doubt they made a surprise appearance in the series). The series possibly does not have as many heroes and villains as the comic has.

In the trailer, we could see that the main protagonist will be SamuelL. Jackson, in the role of Nick Fury. Also, we will see the return of Martin Freeman and Don Cheadle, along with the incorporation of new actresses such as Olivia Colman or Emilia Clarke. The series will possibly adapt to what we have within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaving out many of the main characters in the comics.

