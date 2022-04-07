the secret life of hedy lamarr

Hedy Lamarr

The life of Hedy Lamarr (1914-2000) has so many layers and facets that it seems like a fable invented for a movie, but a poorly constructed fable, where the different chapters cannot belong to the same biography. She was a Hollywood diva, known for the movie Samson and Delilah (1949), among others. She was also the inventor of a long-distance communication system that was a precursor to Wi-Fi and GPS. In fact, Inventor’s Day is celebrated around the world on November 9, the date of her birth.

To reconcile such dissimilar data, it is necessary to delve into the different sources that tell of his biography. The book by Argentine architect Roberto Lapid, Imperfect Passion (editorialrock, 2021), which focuses on Lamarr’s relationship with her first husband, the Austrian tycoon Fritz Mandl, is a good gateway. A documentary that is not found on platforms, Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story (2017), directed by Alexandra Dean, is another. There is a movie project based on her life with Israeli actress Gal Gadot playing her role.

Gal Gadot would be in charge of playing Hedy in a movie (Getty for Netflix /)

Hedy was born in Vienna at the beginning of World War I, in what was then the Austro-Hungarian Empire. She owner of a modern, unique beauty, she drove men and women crazy. Very young, with her birth name Hedy Kiesler, she played a movie (Ecstasy1933) where not only did she appear totally naked, but she also showed the first fictional orgasm in the history of cinema. an Austrian businessman, Fritz MandlAs soon as he saw the movie in his microcinema in the mansion where he lived, he set out to win her over. He succeeded and made her his wife. Blinded by jealousy, he not only destroyed all copies accessible at the time of Ecstasy instead, he locked her up in his mansion with a strict surveillance system.

However, Lamarr – at the time Hedy Mandl – was free in spirit and body. Her story of her escape from her conjugal prison paints her whole body. First, having carefully planned, she seduced the housekeeper who guarded her in the sun and shadows. At a party, Hedy retired to the bathroom, and her husband ordered that, as usual, the seemingly stern housekeeper accompany her. With their complicity, they pretended that Hedy was restraining her and tying her hands and feet while she escaped through the bathroom window. She managed to get to London.

Her husband, Fritz Mandl, was a businessman in various fields, one of which was weapons. Europe was getting ready for World War II. Her clients included Hitler, Franco and his friend, the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, who would introduce her to a young Argentine military man, Juan Domingo Perón. Mandl used all his power to find the runaway wife to no avail. After the war, Mandl, faced with the Nazis, took advantage of his friendship with Perón and came to live in Argentina. He lived in La Cumbre, Córdoba, where he built a kind of castle that still exists today, converted into a boutique hotel.

Mandl lived for a time in Argentina after World War II

After settling in London, certain that she was out of her husband’s reach, Hedy considered new scenarios for her life. She planned a trip to the United States with the idea of ​​resuming her acting career. During the voyage she learned that Louis B. Mayer, the tycoon of the MGM studios in Hollywood, was also traveling on the ship. With his cheerful cheekiness and his stunning beauty, it didn’t take long for them to establish a relationship. When the ship arrived at the New York port, Hedy had already become Hedy Lamarr and had a signed contract with the Metro.

Although Lamarr made twenty movies in Hollywood, some of which were successful, such as the biblical epic Samson and Delilah, directed in 1948 by Cecil B. De Mille, never achieved the status of the most famous and iconic divas. However, with her beauty and exoticism at her expense, she was part of the star system. As such, he participated during World War II in tours in support of the US Army and sales of patriotic bonds. Hedy also wanted to participate in another way. Throughout his multifaceted life and building on an amazing natural ability for mathematics, he had developed informal studies on engineering. Discussing the development of the war in the Atlantic, Hedy thought that there should be a way to ensure that communications between Allied ships are not intercepted by German submarines.

Hedy devised a system so that the communications would not be picked up by the enemy. She did not do it alone, she had the help of her piano teacher, her friend and, like many of the men around her, her occasional lover, George Antheil, another extraordinary character. Antheil was a great musician, who had written scores for films but apart from his work in the industry he had a deep taste for experimentation and avant-garde music. They had met at a party and the way they established contact to continue the relationship was typical of Lamarr: when he left the party, he wrote his phone number on the windshield of the car with lipstick.

The frequency hopping system devised by the diva is relatively easy to understand. The signal of a message (which can be from a warship to a guided missile) goes on a certain frequency. If the message is long, the enemy manages to identify the frequency and thus get hold of the message and decode it. What Hedy Lamarr thought is that the frequency could be changed every few seconds as long as the receiver of the message had the information of those changes. The one who knew how to implement it was Antheil. The musician, with his intellectual and anticonformist profile, had a weakness for player pianos: those instruments that have the structure of the piano but replace the pianist with a “program” that causes the keys to be pressed at the right moment. Antheil thought of such a program that would be available on both sides of the message to change frequencies so that the receiver could decipher it while eluding enemy intelligence.

MGM sought to keep Hedy Lamarr’s engineering career a secret so as not to “tarnish” her image as an actress.

After fine-tuning the system with the help of an electronics engineer, Lamarr and Antheil patented their remarkable invention. They presented it to a US Navy commission that feigned interest and filed it away. Perhaps the fact that the invention came from a beautiful woman who worked as an actress activated their prejudices. They thought the best they could get from Lamarr was his tours selling war bonds and raffling kisses for the benefit of the military. The truth is that the patent was filed and ignored for some years.

Lamarr continued with his career which had some success and many minor productions. His sentimental life had no less ups and downs: several marriages and many other lovers. From a certain age, she began to become addicted to cosmetic surgeries with the unfortunate result of ending up in seclusion, without appearing in public or practically giving interviews. She was also a victim of Mark Jacobson, known as “Doctor Feelgood,” who prescribed amphetamines to Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Marlene Dietrich, Truman Capote, Tennessee Williams, Cecil B. DeMille, Yul Brynner, and Anthony Quinn.

Hedy Lamarr devised one of the base technologies for what later became Wi-Fi.

Better life had his invention, though neither she nor Antheil ever charged a peso for him. From a certain point on, all US Navy ships were equipped with the frequency hopping system they devised. In fact, the warships that blockaded Cuba during the 1962 missile crisis had such equipment. The patent had expired in 1959. The frequency hopping system finally it found its way into WiFi technology, GPS, Bluetooth, and thousands of military satellites. Its current value would be in the tens of billions of dollars.

Hedy Lamarr died just after the millennium, on January 19, 2000. Said her friend and co-author of the invention, George Antheil: “She is an incredible combination of childish ignorance and tremendous flashes of genius.” If we add to these characteristics an indomitable spirit, a free and unprejudiced sexuality and one of the most perfect faces that cinema had, we are faced with a unique personality that, unfortunately, took too long to be recognized in all its dimensions.