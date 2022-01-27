the “secret” of Alan Rickman

Also Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, like the other films in the saga, it was a great success with international audiences and even critics welcome it with commendable comments. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, in addition to minor awards, also gets an Oscar nomination for Best Production Design and MTV Movie Awards for Best Hero, Best Villain and Best Group Performance. While filming the scene where Hermione descends towards the Grand Staircase, actress Emma Watson tripped over her dress and fell down the stairs.

Lessons of Persiano, Rai 1 / “A chamber opera against the backdrop of the Holocaust”

The director was unaware that Alan Rickman was wearing black contact lenses for the role of Snape and one day he approached the actor to compliment him on his eyes and in response, he took off a lens. In the film appears an unknown Robert Pattinson who would become famous later with the Twilight saga. The photography of Roger Pratt who previously collaborated on great films such as Brazil, Batman and End of a Story is also extraordinarily curated.

Like the leaves in the wind / On Rete 4 the film with the screenplay by George Zuckerman

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Italy 1 film directed by Mike Newell

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire will air on Italy 1 at 21.15 the January 27. It is a mix of genres: fantasy, drama, action and adventure of 2005 and it is the fourth politician of the Harry Potter saga written by writer JK Rowling, which was followed by four others.

Directed by Mike Newell. The main interpreters are: Daniel RadcliffeRupert Grint, Emma Watson, Brendan Gleeson, Robert Pattinson, Maggie Smith, Alan Rickman, Ralph Fiennes.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the plot: Voldermont and Harry’s nightmares

The story of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire takes place during Harry’s fourth year at Hogwarts school, where things don’t start out in the best way for him, in fact, every night he is haunted by a nightmare in which he sees Voldermont in the company of Codalisca and a mysterious man. The dark lord has entrusted them with the task of kidnapping the boy and moreover, during the final of the Quiddich World Cup, the followers of Voldemort appear, called the Mngiamorte among which, Harry recognized the man seen during his recurring nightmare.

Half a silver dollar, Rete 4 / The plot of the film with Kieron Moore

Harry’s upset did not end there, because, at Hogwarts, the Triwizard Tournament will be held in which three wizards from different schools who have turned 17, which are decreed by the Goblet of Fire, will participate.

In addition to the designated name, that of Cedric, the Chalice extracts a fourth name, namely that of Harry. Our hero, therefore, will be forced to take part in the tournament which involves passing 3 skill tests full of risks. Despite many difficulties, Harry manages to pass the first 2 tests between dragons and magical algae, with the unexpected help of the new Defense Against the Dark Arts professor Alastor Moody. Harry reaches the finish line of the last challenge which includes a labyrinth full of pitfalls in the center of which the trophy to be recovered in order to win the Tournament is hidden.

After the complicated and full of obstacles path, only Harry and Cedric reach the goal and decide to take the Triwizard Cup together to be both champions, but unfortunately, once the cup is touched, the two boys are catapulted into a cemetery where they will have a chilling match.

Video, the trailer for the movie “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED