The secret of Ángela Aguilar to show off a Botox effect mouth

Mexican regional music singer, Angela Aguilar She is known for her look with very red and voluminous mouths, both above and below the stage, with outfits as elegant as casual. But, as much as genetics has favored her, those full lips have an infallible trick that looks like Botox. Let’s see what it is!

Red lit to highlight the mouth Botox effect. Font. Instagram @angela_aguilar

the secret of Angela Aguilar to enhance your lips

Fillers, such as botulinum toxin or Botox, hyaluronic acid and other cabinet techniques are the most popular resources to add volume and plumpness to the lips. But, in the case of Angela Aguilarthe young woman swears that she has not undergone any aesthetic retouching, much less has she entered the operating room!

Her trick is a little makeup, would you believe it?

The natural beauty of lips has an infallible care routine and makeup tips behind it. Font. Instagram @angela_aguilar

The little princess of the Mexican voice knows that her high-impact lips are sensual and feminine regardless of the style of the day. Elegant, sophisticated and super intense, the lips of Angela Aguilar They hide some secrets.

First of all, take care of them by always exfoliating them, together with the skin cleansing process, spend a few minutes removing dead cells from the lips as well. Then, it hydrates them with a specific product with emollients such as lanolin and shea butter to replenish moisture and properly nourish this delicate skin, which is finer in this area than in the rest of the skin.

Related news

And here comes the best: it is an easy-to-apply, effective tip that plays with the visual effect that good makeup can cause.

The shades with which he paints his lips vary, but the technique does not fail! Font. fashion

Once the lips are clean and well nourished, moisturized and soft, Angela Aguilar He outlines them on the outside with an eyeliner pencil of the exact color with which he is going to make up the filling.

Then, he makes the line again, but he does it by giving it depth with a line inside and slightly diagonally, above and below. This creates the Botox volume effect without the need for more. To finish, fill with a lipstick from your favorite brand, Mac, and then, with a paper towel, remove the excess.

Angela Aguilar never forget the last and essential step of going over all the makeup on the face with a slightly nude translucent powder with the help of a fat brush. This step is key because it fixes the lipstick and keeps it intact for longer.

If she has to go on stage, she has confessed to using a waterproof brand, since she knows that with the movement and the lights her face will surely sweat and she cannot allow her makeup to run.

Did you know this trick to have a Botox effect on your mouth that you can appreciate with a walk through your Instagram account? You always have the perfect and super intense, healthy and well-nourished lips!

thanks for the tips Angela Aguilar! You are pure inspiration.

Remember! All the information we provide at MDZ Femme is for inspiration only. The important thing is that you wear and wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.