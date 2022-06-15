Entertainment

The secret of Ángela Aguilar to show off a Botox effect mouth

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Mexican regional music singer, Angela Aguilar She is known for her look with very red and voluminous mouths, both above and below the stage, with outfits as elegant as casual. But, as much as genetics has favored her, those full lips have an infallible trick that looks like Botox. Let’s see what it is!

Red lit to highlight the mouth Botox effect. Font. Instagram @angela_aguilar

the secret of Angela Aguilar to enhance your lips

Fillers, such as botulinum toxin or Botox, hyaluronic acid and other cabinet techniques are the most popular resources to add volume and plumpness to the lips. But, in the case of Angela Aguilarthe young woman swears that she has not undergone any aesthetic retouching, much less has she entered the operating room!

Source link

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Maryfer Centeno analyzes Amber Heard in an interview after the trial

3 mins ago

“It was the worst idea”: in Halftime, Jennifer Lopez reflects on her performance at the Super Bowl with Shakira

4 mins ago

Chasing a dream: Today’s recommendation on the movie billboard is “Chasing a dream”

14 mins ago

Anuel AA after marrying Yailin la Más Viral, becomes a father with another woman

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button