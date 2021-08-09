News

The secret of curly hair by Camila Cabello

Posted on
Of course it is true: to bring the curly hair What Camila Cabello it takes a great personality. But the opposite is also true: sometimes it is precisely a maxi and curly hair that gives a safety boost.

It seems that this second case is that of the singer of “Havana”, 22 years old, who confessed the secret that hides behind her beautiful long and curly hair: the permanent.

The remedy old school, so much in vogue in the eighties, it now seems to be a thing of the past, yet The same Camila Cabello claims that after resorting to it has gained in drying times and beyond.

“I’ve been a permanent and I’ve never felt so confident in myself,” she said in an interview when her new collaboration as an ambassador for L’Oréal Paris was announced. “My hair is smooth, but I’ve always wanted curls.”

As much as you notice that the grass of the neighbor is always greener and that the natural curly hair want to have a different texture, more manageable, versatile and those that do not force you to carry the same hair style for life, a curly hair has its advantages, no complicated styling and many quick air drying.

Camila Cabello has confirmed this version, declaring that thanks to the new texture of her hair the steps of her hair routine have been reduced to a minimum: she shampoos, uses a conditioner and makes her hair dry naturally, she never uses curling iron and to have them soft, and with the drop-down effect that frames her face, stop the side strands behind the ears so as to have a soft and natural wave. It seems that with hedgehogs the star feels really comfortable.

Look in the gallery at a selection of hair styles for curly hair, for those who want to try the thrill of perm.

