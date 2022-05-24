The secret of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness that nobody saw

In the latest movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the director, Sam Raimi, decided to add one of his most precious assets. He knows what’s next.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is the second installment of the sorcerer played by benedict cumberbatch and the most recent production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is directed by the American sam raimi.

In said film, where we see the Scarlet Witch from elizabeth olsen turn to the dark side and fight illuminati reed richards Y black-bolt (performed by John Krasinski Y Anson Mount), the director, decided to make his most precious asset appear.

We are talking about a 1973 Oldsmobile Delta 88. The car appears floating in one of the universes through which they walk Stephen Strange Y Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) on the way to dark hold, near the end of the movie.

Raimi, had worked in Marvel previously, directing the trilogy of spider-manstarring Tobey Maguire. In this saga, the Oldsmobile also makes its appearance. It is the car that drives benjamin parkerUncle Ben.

The director has decided to make this vehicle appear on the screen in almost all the films he has directed since The Evil Deadeven if only a few pieces of it, as is the case with Oz the powerful, where parts of the Oldsmobile figure in the hot air balloon. It’s clear that for Raimi, the cars may also be capable of cameos.