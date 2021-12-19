The secret of eternal youth could be hidden in a food waste. I study

According to a recent study, the secret to stay fit and healthy e live longer it could be found in food waste, to be precise in the little ones grape seeds or grape seeds.

Grape seeds, which many of us find annoying and discard, would indeed contain polyphenols able to reduce senescence, decrease the risk of disease and increase the overall life span.

Read also: Why throw away the seeds (and skin) of grapes, when they are small treasures of well-being and antioxidants?

The compound responsible for this activity is one procyanidin (PCC1), a polyphenolic component of grape seed extract (GSE). PCC appears to be capable of blocking the division and multiplication of senescent cells, preventing the release of inflammatory substances involved in the development of chronic diseases.

By administering the extract to a cultured human prostate cell model, the flavonoid selectively killed senescent cells, leaving healthy cells intact. The administration of a grape seed extract would therefore have an important action anti aging. Not only that: the extract seems to have a protective action on radiation exposure, increase the effectiveness of chemotherapy treatments and improve the immune response.

It is a study with many limits and a safe dosage still needs to be established in order for the substance to be tested in a clinical study. THE resultsHowever, they are promising: theoretically, grape seed extract could help prevent cardiovascular disease, type two diabetes mellitus, osteoporosis and many other diseases related to aging.

According to the researchers, the polyphenols present in grape seeds could increase the life expectancy of about ten years. One more reason to no longer discard grape seeds or grape seeds, small “waste” with an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and, apparently, true action long life elixir.

Sources of reference: Nature

