The secret of Jennifer Aniston’s snacks to maintain her weight

Aniston spent a year with the team at Vital Proteins to create a nutritious and delicious snack inspired by her favorite flavors that she often uses in her shakes: peanut butter, coffee, coconut and dark chocolate.

October 14, 2022 6:15 p.m.

american actress Jennifer Aniston is recognized worldwide for its iconic participation in the series of the 90’s friends, where she played the beautiful RachelGreen. And even though Aniston continued to reap success in the world of acting, the actress also became an entrepreneur, recently creating protein and collagen bars, which contain some of her favorite flavors.

Jennifer, who it is also comedian, film director and producer, founded the beauty care line Lola Fri, very popular in the united states. Nevertheless, The actress not only cares about the external aspect of her body, but about the interior. Both things are essential to enjoy a good life, she says Aniston.

“What keeps me alive? Today, simple things are vital. Movement, rest, friends and Vital Proteins. Every moment is vital. Because you are vitalreads the campaign Jennifer posted on the brand’s website vitalproteins.comwhom she joined in 2020 as creative director, to design their famous protein and collagen bars, which hit the market this year.

“I made a bar with vitalproteins! They finally come out TODAY I hope you like them!”, wrote the Aniston on his Instagram account on May 23. It is a nutritious and delicious snack, inspired by the actress’s favorite flavors, which she usually uses in her shakes: peanut butter, coffee, coconut and dark chocolate.

“I’ve spent the last year collaborating closely with the Vital Proteins team on this new bar collection, helping select the ingredients I love. I can’t wait for people to try them.” said Jennifer to Vital Proteins. Who explain on their website that “Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body and helps maintain healthy hair, skin, nails, bones, and joints.”

Contributing to people’s well-being and empowering them to live fuller lives is the goal of these products, of which Aniston She has been a consumer since 2016, and now she has become part of the team with the creation of these nutrition bars. And it is that, as the actress has shown on her social networks, she is very committed to applying and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Jennifer Aniston creates protein bars. Photo: Vital Proteins.