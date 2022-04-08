The secret of Kate Moss and Lady Gaga for radiant skin

It is known that the stars of the entertainment world often invest large sums of money in treatments to improve the appearance of their skin and stop the marks of the passage of time.

However, there is a well-kept secret that celebrities like Lady Gaga Y Kate Mossand that helps to reduce dark circles, firm the skin, reduce inflammation in the muscles and reduce swelling in the dermis.

Unlike expensive treatments with highly complex chemicals, this trick uses an element that we all have in our homes: nothing more and nothing less than ice, which is applied to your face as part of your beauty routine.

In addition to the benefits already mentioned, an ice cube can help hide the appearance of pores and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

To use them within the skin care routine, it is recommended that the ice cubes are wrapped in a clean gauze, to avoid burning or reddening the skin. Once wrapped, it can be used to massage the face and easily reap the benefits, just like the stars do.

Related news

In the case of Lady Gaga, she has gone a step further, testing the benefits of cryotherapy by immersion, that is, immersing herself in ice, a practice that is on the rise due to its many benefits. Among them, it improves the immune system, mitochondrial function and the function of the thyroid gland, as well as increasing metabolism and lowering inflammation in the body. Another celebrity who joins this practice is the Mexican michelle renaud.

Another of those who enjoy the benefits of ice is the Mexican singer Maite Perroni, who confessed that he uses this technique to maintain beauty and thus “solves 40”. It is also part of the routine Fernando Castillowho says he plunges his face into a bowl of ice cold water.

Internationally, the model Kate Moss she also uses a cube in the morning to keep her skin the texture of a peach. julianne hough He uses it to prevent acne on the face, because ice or a cold towel helps reduce swelling.

For its part, sabrina carpenter revealed that he wipes an ice cube covered in paper or cloth across his face to get the blood pumping. Added to the list Emilia Clarkewho assures that her beauty routine includes cold facial massages.

the russian model irina shayk uses a tool created by Nicole Caroline, to which she puts water and other ingredients and then stores it in the refrigerator and once it is frozen, the next day, in the morning she applies it to her face.

To prevent the ice from causing any type of injury, it should be wrapped in a thin cloth and ensure that it does not remain in contact with the skin for a long time.