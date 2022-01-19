The secret of pandas revealed: this is why they are so chubby even if they only eat bamboo

Eating only bamboo leaves and shoots every day, which are a low-fat food, should ensure a lean physique. But pandas are living proof that this is obviously not the case.

For those wondering how this caloric intrigue is possible, to give an explanation for the first time is a group of Chinese researchers who have just published in Cell Reports a study based on the metabolism of these giant metabolisms, revealing their secret of non-thinness.

The team of zoology professor Fuwen Wei who have been studying wild giant pandas living in the Qinling Mountains in central China for decades – yes, the same one who found scientific proof of panda laziness – analyzed the proteins in the samples. of eight wild panda droppings during leaf and bud season to see how this annual change affects the bacteria in their gut microbiomes.

The researchers were thus able to observe the effects directly and found that with the same microbiota that pandas have in the bud period, mice can also become significantly fatter. This shows how our bacterial flora also affects the diets of us humans, and our ability to lose weight. A similar change had in fact already been observed in the Hadza people, a tribe of modern hunter-gatherers living in Tanzania, whose dietary cycle changes throughout the year.

In short, if pandas always remain so chubby it is not because only because they have learned to eat to their full potential, but also because they can count on a “help” that manages to keep their energy levels high during important life events. such as seasonal migration and gestation.

“This is the first time we have established a causal relationship between a panda’s gut microbiota and its phenotype,” says the study’s first author, Dr. Guangping Huang of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Zoology. “We’ve known for a long time that these pandas have a different set of gut microbiota during sprout season, which are richer in protein and make them plumper, compared to leaf season, which contain more fiber.”

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– The story of Nanetto, the dog who, after having risked dying, is now looking for a family forever

– The story of Clarence, the dog abandoned in the supermarket parking lot who never stops hugging those who saved him

– Tsunami in Tonga, a British woman dies trying to save her dogs

– The cat with the “mask of Zorro” has conquered the web

– A cat hit by a car now has a new life and a new home thanks to a solidarity contest

– Covid, in Hong Kong outbreak of positive hamsters and chinchillas in a pet shop: two thousand will be killed

– He died after a fall caused by a dog, the owner negotiates a sentence of two months in prison

– A woman enters the neighbor’s garden to take the Akita dog away from him and give it to her children

– Argues with his wife and throws the cat against the wall, the animal dies after 10 days of suffering

– They arrive at the vet and find out why the cat carrier was heavier than usual

– The rite of “Las Luminarias” returns to Spain, the horse race between bonfires that infuriates animal rights activists

– United Kingdom: Queen’s swans have bird flu, 26 killed

– Legambiente report: the adoption of cats tripled, those of dogs drop by 20%. Municipalities spend 61% of the budget on kennels

– In India a calf is born with 3 eyes and is venerated as the god Shiva: people in procession prostrate themselves before the animal

– Pack of wolves kills a dog on a walk with the owner in Trentino, the experts: “It is forbidden and dangerous to go without a leash”

– Nine puppies thrown in a dumpster in the Pisan area, only three were saved: “Prepare to pay for the evil you have done”

– Gatto lived for years under the stairs of an apartment building, now he is ready to change his life

– The miracle of Sammy, the dog who survived for six days under the rubble of a collapsed house

– The story of Sinfonico, the cat who stole the show from the orchestra during the concert

– Brown dog abandoned in Andalusia is now part of the police dog unit

– Elder throws himself into a tank to save his dog: the animal survived, he died on his birthday

– Thus the development of solar energy threatens the rare Florida panthers

– Carina and Savino, here’s how to save the friendship between two dogs (and not only)

– He takes his dog to do the grooming and finds him dead: the owner of the salon has to pay 87 thousand euros

– They move without their cat, but the neighbor adopts her

– Senior policeman is interviewing in search of the ideal family for his dogs

– So a dog is abandoned by a woman and a child on Christmas Eve

– The incredible friendship that binds a zebra with an abandoned baby rhino with the umbilical cord still attached

– Horror in India: a herd of monkeys kidnaps a two-month-old baby and drowns him in a well

– Homeless man celebrates his dog’s birthday with cake and candles, the video changes his life

– A cat runs into a garden to look for a snack, and instead finds its new family

– The story of the hedgehog with the “Balloon Syndrome”: he cannot expel the gas and swells enormously

– Spain: in search of food, a hungry badger discovers a treasure of Roman coins

– A man beats his puppy dog ​​and a group of tourists raise $ 4,000 to buy and save him

– The girl bursts into tears after her mother surprises her by adopting the dog she saw online

– A group of volunteers rescues a lost dog and took refuge in a cathedral

– An Uber driver stops to move a dog’s body off the road, but discovers it’s still alive

– A cat who has spent her entire life on the street has found a home for her and her kittens

– Cats abandoned by their mother hide in the brambles to survive

– They abandon a dog locked in a suitcase thrown in a waste bin, saved by passers-by

– Scandal at MasterChef Ecuador: protected wild animals cooked. And Colombia is also angry

– They donate an armchair to the thrift store, but only later discover that their cat Montequlla was inside

– Shelby’s miracle, a tiny cat found on a conveyor belt at a waste recycling plant

– The story of Cassie, the dog kidnapped eight years ago from the backyard finds its owner

– Policeman risks his life to save a dog who has fallen into the frozen lake

– Kefir, the cat of enormous beauty

– “There is a black cat in the closet staring at me”, the surprise for the new owners of a house

– Hiker falls into a crevasse, the dog saves him by heating him for 13 hours

– Litter of unwanted dogs locked up in a duffel bag to be abandoned in a supermarket

– The story of Tinsley, the dog who led rescuers to his owner who was injured in a car accident

– Tiziano Ferro mourns the death of his dog Jake: “You came from years of mistreatment, thank you for this year of love”

– Custody of the dog and cat, Spain considers the welfare of pets in the battle for divorce

– In Arezzo the dog Otto flees for fear of New Year’s barrels and arrives in A1, the police save him thanks to a brioche

– India, a 16-year-old collects 50,000 signatures to save for Shankar, Delhi’s last zoo elephant. The petition comes to the High Court