The Secret Of Sharing Stolen Images Of Naked Women – Entertainment – Culture

Thousands of women face threats and blackmail from a host of anonymous strangers after their personal data, intimate photos and videos were shared on the Internet. reddit social media platform. The BBC unmasked the man behind one of these groups, thanks to a second-hand lighter.

“US$6 for her nudes, send me a DM.”

“I have some videos of her that I want to sell.”

“What are we going to do to her?”

Looking at the images and comments online left me sick.

There were thousands of photographs. A seemingly endless stream of nude or partially clothed women. Underneath, the men posted malicious comments, including threats of rape. Much of what I saw was too explicit to share here.

A tip from a friend had led me to these images. One of the photos of her had been taken from Instagram and posted on Reddit. She was not nude, but still, she was accompanied by sexual and demeaning language. My friend was worried about her and other women.

What I found was a market. Hundreds of anonymous profiles that were dedicated to sharing, exchanging and sell explicit imagesand everything seemed to be without the permission of the women photographed.

It was like a new evolution of so-called revenge porn, where private sexual material is posted online without consent, usually by embittered ex-partners.

Not only were these intimate images shared among an audience of thousands, but the men, lurking behind the mask of anonymity, came together to expose the real-life identities of these womena practice known in English as doxing (in Spanish, doxeo).

Their addresses, phone numbers, and social media handles were exchanged online, and these women were later targeted with lurid sexual comments, threats, and blackmail.

I felt like I had stumbled into a very dark corner of the internet, but this was all happening on a major social media platform.

controversial history

Reddit describes itself as “the front page of the internet”. It has built an audience of around 50 million daily users worldwide by letting people set up and manage forums, known as “subreddits,” dedicated to all kinds of interests.

Most subreddits are harmless, but Reddit has a history of hosting controversial sexual content.

In 2014, a large number of private images of celebrities were shared on the site, and four years later, Reddit shut down a group that used “deepfake” technology, a kind of artificial intelligence to superimpose the image of celebrities on porn videos.

In response to these controversies, the US-based company introduced stricter rules and tightened its ban on posting or threatening to post intimate or sexually explicit content from people without their consent.

I wanted to understand how they continued to share intimate photos of women on Reddit and what impact this had on the affected women.

Then I wanted to know who was behind all this.

I could see that the Reddit ban was not working.

I found dozens of subreddits dedicated to sharing intimate images of women from across the UK.

The first one I saw was focused on South Asian women and had over 20,000 users, most of whom seemed to be men from the same community, with comments in English, Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi. I recognized some of the women because they had a large following on social media. Some I even knew personally.

There were over 15,000 images. We examined a thousand of them and found sexually explicit images of 150 different women. They were all being dehumanized as sex objects in the comments.

Some, like the one my friend discovered about herself, were images extracted from their social networks and were not explicit. But the accompanying comments were demeaning and sometimes came with requests to hack victims’ phones and computers to get nudity.

A woman we contacted says she now receives intrusive sexual messages on her social media “every day”, after the group posted an image of her in a crop top on Instagram, along with comments about raping her.

Men on the subreddit were also sharing and selling nude photos of women. These images looked like selfies that had been sent between partners and were not intended for public consumption.

There were also videos, even more graphic, in which it seemed that the women had been secretly filmed. during sex.

“I’ll find you”

One message thread featured images of a nude woman performing oral sex.

Does anyone have any video of this [improperio]?” an anonymous user asked, using a derogatory name for her.

“I got your entire portfolio for $6,” replied another.

“What are their networks?” asked a third.

Ayesha – not her real name – discovered videos of her being shared on the subreddit last year. She believes that an ex-partner secretly filmed her.

Not only did he have to deal with the violation of your trustbut also faced a wave of harassment and threats on social media when his personal details were posted on the forum.

“If you don’t have sex with me, I’ll send it to your parents. I’ll come get you… If you don’t agree to have sex with me, I’ll rape you.” Her stalkers also tried to blackmail her to get more pictures of her.

“I’m Pakistani, and it’s not okay in our community for us to have sex before marriage or anything like that, that’s not acceptable,” he says.

Ayesha stopped socializing or even leaving the house and eventually tried to take her own life. After her suicide attempt, she had to tell her parents what had happened. Her mother and her father fell into depression, she says.

“I felt so ashamed of everything that was going on and putting them in this situation,” she explains.

Ayesha contacted Reddit several times. On one occasion, a video was removed almost immediately, but it took four months to remove another. And she didn’t end there. The removed content had already been shared on other social media sites, eventually appearing again on the original subreddit a month later.

“Collector Culture”

The subreddit that shamed and harassed Ayesha was created and moderated by a user named Zippomad, a name that would eventually provide the clue to where he was located.

As a moderator, Zippomad was supposed to make sure his subreddit discussion group followed Reddit’s rules. But he did the opposite.

Since I first tracked his subreddit, I’ve seen him create new versions three times, after each previous version was shut down by Reddit due to complaints. Each new incarnation used a variation of the same name, including a racial slur too offensive to repeat. Each was filled with the same material and each had thousands of active users.

The nude trade has become widespread enough that online abuse experts give it a name: collector culture.

Clare McGlynn, a law professor at Durham University in the UK and an expert on this kind of online abuse, says: “This is not a phenomenon of perverts or weirdos who are doing this. There are too many of them, and there are tens of thousands of men”.

Image sharing takes place in small private chat groups on messaging apps, as well as on websites where tens of thousands of men gather, McGlynn notes.

She says that many of the men involved gain status in these communities by amassing large collections of images without consent. This obsessive hoarding can make it difficult to remove, as Ayesha discovered when removed videos were simply reposted from other collections.

Seven women who tried to remove their images from Reddit told me they didn’t feel the company was doing enough to help. Four said that Reddit never removed the material and that some had to wait eight months before the content was removed.

Reddit told us it removed just over 88,000 non-consensual sexual images last year and says it takes the issue “extremely seriously.”

It says it uses automated tools and has staff dedicated to finding and remove published intimate images without permission. It adds that it regularly takes action, including closing forums.

“We know we have more work to do to prevent, detect and act on this content even more quickly and accurately, and we are now investing in our teams, tools and processes to achieve this goal,” said a company spokesperson.

legal loophole

Like tech companies, UK law is fighting to protect women from having their private images shared online.

When a stranger contacted Georgie and told her that explicit images of her were being shared online, she went to the police. She knew that only one person should have had access to them.

“I can’t even calculate how many people might have seen them already. And there’s no way to stop more people from seeing them. Right now, right now, people might be looking at them,” he says.

Your ex-partner sent you a text message admitting that he shared the imagesbut she says he told her he “didn’t mean to hurt me or embarrass me.”

That part of his confession turned out to be a loophole. Existing legislation against revenge porn in the UK requires proof that the person sharing photos without permission is doing so to cause distress to the victim.

The Law Commission, an independent government advisory body, has recommended removing the requirement to prove intent to cause harm. But the online security bill currently moving through Parliament does not include such a change.

The responsible

She wanted to track down Zippomad, the Reddit user who created the forum for South Asian women, including Ayesha. When I checked his comment history on the site, I didn’t find any real names, email addresses, or images.

Only his username provided a clue to who he was: He collected Zippo lighters and had one for sale. So I got in touch using a fake account and offered to buy it.

He agreed to a meeting, and our undercover reporter finally came face to face with the man who had created the forum where he had met. violated the privacy of so many women.

His name is Himesh Shingadia. He has university studies and works as a manager in a large company. He was not who he expected to find at all.

After being contacted by the BBC Panorama program, Shingadia deleted his subreddit. In a statement, he says the group intended to “appreciate South Asian women.” Due to the large number of users, he says he found it impossible to moderate the forum.

He says he never shared anyone’s private details or traded pictures himself and says he helped remove sexually explicit material when asked by women.

“Zippomad is deeply ashamed of his actions, this does not reflect his true personality,” the statement read.

Reddit also removed other similar groups that we showed the company.

That means almost a thousand women have finally removed their images, but that’s a great consolation after the pain caused by the unwanted exposure.

Tech companies and legislators have to make changes to prevent more women from being exploited by this trade.

As Georgie says of the ex-partner who shared their pictures: “I don’t want to punish him. I want him to never do that again.”

