The secret of Steven Spielberg’s dream cinema

Fifty years of film behind him, a career marked by triumphs and awards, a new work coming up (the remake of “West Side Story”) and in December the 75th birthday. Steven Spielberg is the great American director. His films have made history, often in the hearts of many, so much so that even the toughest critics have been bent.

As Uri Klein writes in Haaretz, his art reflects a very clear vision of the world, with precise values ​​and beliefs: the Spielbergian universe coincides with the United States of America. “You see it in the physical realities presented in your films, which often coincides with the American suburbs. And in the themes underlying many of his works: the loss of family stability and the stories of children in difficulty ».

Spielberg, in this sense, contains multitudes. There is that of the beginnings, which in “Duel”, released in 1971, keeps the viewer in suspense with the very simple story of a motorist chased for no reason by a truck whose driver you cannot see. The background is the Mojave Desert, California.

There is that of “Sugarland Express”, from 1974, which places him – although very young – in the group of directors who between the 60s and 70s gave life to the new American cinema, greeting old Hollywood. The same critic Pauline Kael praises him: his is “one of the most extraordinary film debuts ever”.

There is, however, the one who decides to immediately change register and focus on the “Shark” in 1975, with a partnership destined to last for a long time with George Lucas which inaugurates the era of blockbuster. The confirmation comes with “Star Wars”, in 1977, which gives a shock to the whole environment.

His awareness is strong right from the start (it must be said that he shoots the first feature film in the backyard, with his brothers as actors) and the themes that interest his sensitivity are well defined: the story of normal people, with everyone. their limits, which find themselves in extraordinary situations and manage to do heroic things, or the delicate fantasy of childhood and the need for defined parental figures. They reverberate throughout his cinematography, from the magical realism of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “ET, the Extraterrestrial” to more complex works like “Shindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan”, passing through more enjoy as Indiana Jones’ tetralogy (the relationship between Harrison Ford’s characters and Sean Connery).

His films are built on the same principles. One of these is not to struggle with tradition – an element that makes them simpler and more popular, able to be followed and understood by all. Another is the desire to indulge cinema’s ability to create illusions and, indeed, to recreate fictitious or non-existent worlds. In this sense, her art is more emotional than intellectual, it plays on sensations (the little girl in the red coat) to strike the viewer and, at the same time, tell a story. Spielbeg is, moreover, the director who in the same year, 1993, managed to make two films such as “Jurassic Park” and “Schindler’s List”. If the two themes are irreconcilable, the process – says Klein – is the same: that of recreating a reality, and of doing it in the most realistic way possible.

It is precisely from here that the imagination and, in some cases, the rhetoric unfolds. “Saving Private Ryan” in the first half hour tells the story of the war – the critics wrote – “as it is”. Then it becomes a bloody show that guides the viewer to another level, more mythological and celebratory.

Spielberg tells stories and creates worlds, but above all he recreates what is most familiar and close to him: America itself. If Tarantino transports the viewer into a parallel universe, Spielberg wants to surround him with what is already there, with the fabric of his values, even the most problematic ones, and his myths. The idea that everyone can be a hero, even children on bicycles, and the idea that good will ultimately win.