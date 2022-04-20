“The Secret of the Lost City” or the return of adventure blockbusters

It’s THE big blockbuster of the day that brings together all the ingredients of a good adventure film that is a little beautiful but very entertaining. The Secret of the Lost City already brings together a rather crazy cast composed of Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe to name a few, in addition it has a very heavy side of humor certainly but which makes us forget our problems of daily life and then the action side in the jungle with amazing waterfalls always works well.

A 5 star cameo

Well we all understood it, we are not on a scenario by Martin Scorsese but on a good sympathetic drama. Sandra Bullock there plays a writer Loretta Sage who will find herself in an adventure worthy of one of her books: the quest for a treasure… Except that she will be accompanied in spite of herself by Channing Tatum aka Alan, the dummy in his totally nerdy but endearing books. The two make a good duo of characters who love to hate each other, and their on-screen chemistry is pretty cool and funny to watch.

In addition, we also find an actor who is unanimous on the planet: brad pitt. Sure, it’s only 10 minutes long but it’s just hilarious. He plays a survival coach who single-handedly slaughters a mercenary camp and even if it’s obvious he’s there to hide, it’s always cool to see him in less serious roles because he has a lot of second degree on itself. In addition for the little anecdote, Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt also play together in the film bullet train which comes out in July and suddenly it was she who asked him directly to do a cameo in The Secret of the Lost City.

Obviously, the film doesn’t invent much and the script is quite expected, we see everything happen as big as a house. Small disappointment all the same for Daniel Radcliffe as a villain who is hyper caricatural, when he could have taken a more interesting place. In any case, if The Secret of the Lost City is not a great film, it has the merit of entertaining us. Special mention for the purple sequined jumpsuit that Sandra Bullock wears throughout the film, it must have been horrible for her to shoot in.

Blockbusters on steroids

The problem with this kind of film today is that we have the impression of being faced with a recipe that has been seen, reviewed and corrected a little. It’s simple, there’s been a ton of adventure films lately, especially with the master in the field, I named Dwayne Johnson. In fact, between Jumanji and Jungle Cruise, the actor begins to know the jungle like the back of his hand. And then there was also the reboot of Jurassic Park in the same genre, and lately Uncharted with Tom Holland. In truth, they all have almost the same scenario: a bit of a dog and cat duo who must find a treasure and face a villain, all with crazy stunts, a huge budget and ultra-bankable actors. So let’s point out that it’s a recipe that doesn’t date from yesterday, and that it had a big place in the 90s with for example The Mummy Where IndianaJones. But if it comes back in force, it is obviously because it is a hit. For exemple, Jurassic World grossed over $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 1 billion. Then there are also counter-examples such as Jungle Cruise which has not found its audience. In any case one thing is certain, we are not ready to say goodbye to blockbusters on American steroids, and after all it is not so serious.