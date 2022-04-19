The Secret of the Lost City: What age for children?

Find out the necessary age for children to see The Secret of the Lost City in the cinema!

The Secret of the Lost City will be released on April 19, 2022 at the cinema! If you want to know the age required for children to see the film, read on! Moviegoers flocked to the US to see The Secret of the Lost Citywhich grossed $31 million on its opening weekend and dethroned the mega-popular The Batman from the top spot at the box office.

Modern romantic comedy with its own action-adventure style, the hit movie The Secret of the Lost City can be largely attributed to its cast of very likable stars. To find out if there’s a post-credits scene lurking at the end of the film, read this.

If the film follows the adventures of Loretta and Alan in their race to find the Crown of Fire, the large cast of The Secret of the Lost City no shortage of unique personalities. Whether it’s eccentric criminal masterminds, assistants obsessed with Shawn Mendes or a cargo pilot whose best friend is a goat. To find out when the movie will be released on Netflix, read this.

With the return of the Easter holidays, cinemas are stocking up on films for the family and for children. It is normal for you to ask yourself the question from what age can your children see The Secret of the Lost City in the cinema. We tell you everything!

From what age can your children see The Secret of the Lost City in the cinema?

In the USA, The Secret of the Lost City is rated PG-13 for violence and some gory imagery, suggestive scenes, partial nudity, and language, which means some elements are not suitable for children under 13 years old. We hear some swear words in the film, some fight scenes including shooting see blood appear on the screen. However, this is mostly exaggerated for comedic purposes.

There are also a lot of jokes about penis size and other such allusions, including a crude joke involving animals. Characters drink alcohol and smoke cigars. However, in France the Secret of the Lost City has been rated All Audiences and therefore your children can see the film regardless of their age. We still think that it may shock the children below 8-10 years.

What is the film about ?

The official synopsis of The Secret of the Lost City tells us: “Recluse author Loretta Sage writes about exotic locations in her popular adventure novels, which feature a handsome model named Alan.

While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to the lost treasure of an ancient city from his latest story. Determined to prove he can be a hero in real life and not just in the pages of his books, Alan sets out to find him. »