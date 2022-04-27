the secret of their diet

A couple decided to change their diet and managed to achieve a weight loss of over 90 kg, let’s see how.

One topic that will never overshadow is the weight loss. Unfortunately, in recent years obesity and overweight are part of society and involve the majority of the population. Sometimes the cause can be a health problem or taking certain medications, but in most cases it is a totally incorrect diet.

In fact, the great availability of food leads people to not pay attention to what they eat, to overeat and to eat poorly. There must be balance in this too: the right amount of carbohydrates, fats, proteins. It is necessary to take fiber, vitamins and minerals. This allows us to stay in health and to prevent many types of diseases.

Sometimes it takes very little to improve the situation. A couplefor example, she managed to change something in her diet and achieved an incredible result managing to throw away over 90 kg. Let’s find out what their secret was.

The couple who lost over 90 kg: the secret of the diet

A few days ago a couple shared their experience with food and with social media diet and their statements have gone around the world. They are John Clark and Charlotte Deniz, aged 42 and 37. Their weight had become a health problem and also a profound discomfort, so much so that they could no longer even find clothes suitable for their build.

John had a huge problem with overeating and drinking. At some point, aware of this problem, he went to the library and started studying nutrition and diet. He inquired as much as he could and then decided to make gods small changes in his daily routine. Once you learned the right balance of calories and the right combination of meals, everything changed. Of course, with a lot of commitment and determination.

Theirs secret it was this: every Sunday the couple prepared meals for the week. It was salads, or curry and oats overnight. Small and simple meals, but still tasty and tasty to prepare and keep in the refrigerator, gave them the opportunity to lose up to 95 kg. The partner, seeing John’s first results, did not take long to convince herself that she had to accompany him on this journey. .