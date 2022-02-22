The secret of what Jennifer Aniston ate every day for 10 years

Jennifer Aniston, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020. (Photo: OConnor-Arroyo / GTRES)

To the most unconditional fans of friends It does not surprise them that during all the years that the series was filmed —from 1994 to 2004—, Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green in fiction) ate the same salad every day. And now, thanks to TikTok, the dish has been resurrected and gone viral.

For years, the actress’s followers asked her for the recipe, some out of curiosity and others to learn the secret of her diet, but it was all a mystery. The closest thing was the description made of her by her partner and her friend Courteney Cox (who played Monica Geller) who in an interview in Los Angeles Times In 2010 he stated that together with Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) they always ate a Cobb salad together, a very popular dish in the United States based on iceberg lettuce, tomato, bacon, chicken breast, boiled egg, avocado and blue cheese.

“It was a Jennifer-enhanced Cobb salad with turkey bacon, chickpeas and I don’t know what,” he added, not being much help to those who wanted to replicate it at home.

how do you remember The Independent and The New York PostIn 2015, Jennifer Aniston, as part of a promotional action, took over the Living Proof Instagram account. She was portraying her day and there she showed her “perfect salad”, which included “bulgur, onion, parsley, mint, chopped pistachios, diced cucumber, chickpeas and feta cheese”.

Now a TikTok user has replicated the dish, launching it into network stardom: it has already reached almost 100,000 likes and has been shared more than 7,700 times.

Aniston is not the only one celebrities with the habit of always (or almost always) eating the same thing. Recently David Beckham said that his wife, the former singer and designer Victoria Beckham, has been eating the same thing every day for 25 years.

“Since I’ve known her, Victoria only eats grilled fish and steamed vegetables. She rarely gets out of there, ”she assured in a podcast. “The only time she’s ever eaten something that was on my plate was when she was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing,” she recalled. “It was one of my favorite dinners. I don’t remember what it was, but I know she hasn’t eaten it since.”

