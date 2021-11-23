The secret operation of France and Egypt: “Hundreds of innocent civilians killed in Libya”

The goal was to identify the terrorists who were trying to penetrate Egypt from Libya. The result was that the French secret services reported suspicious vehicles and columns of smugglers and human traffickers, who had little or nothing to do with Isis or al Qaeda, but became the target of Egyptian fighters. According to top secret documents obtained by the Disclose website, which specializes in investigative journalism, the Sirli operations would have caused 19 targeted bombings from 2016 to 2018 with hundreds of civilian deaths. Two French presidents, François Hollande and Emmanuel Macron, were informed and approved the mission. The documents of the Elysée, the Defense and the secret services published by Disclose “demonstrate how the operation hidden from the public was used by the Egyptians in favor of a campaign of arbitrary executions: State crimes”.

It all began in 2016 when ISIS took office a few months ago, in Sirte, on the Libyan coast, proclaiming it the “capital” of the local Islamic State. On February 13, the first ten men sent by French intelligence arrive in Marsa Matruh, an Egyptian town on the Mediterranean west of Cairo towards the border with Libya. Their visa would have been tourist visa for coverage. In reality they are aerial reconnaissance experts, partly serving and former soldiers who work for the EWC, a Luxembourg company specializing in communications and wiretapping. Their task is to patrol the Libyan border (1200 kilometers) from the sky with a Merlin III propeller aircraft. The site publishes photos of the aerial reconnaissance, which does not identify terrorists, but above all smugglers of fuel, cigarettes and other goods. In addition to human traffickers who operate along the Libyan and Egyptian routes. A thorn in the side of the Al Sisi regime run by the Bedouins, which perhaps serves to indirectly finance terrorism by paying duties for the passage. In April 2016 the first doubts begin to arise: the Egyptian liaison officers openly declare that “they want to lead the actions directed against the traffickers”. On 12 September, the French team identifies a convoy of traffickers, which is then bombed by the Egyptians. The reports follow one another and shortly afterwards the Egyptian F 16s intervene. Pierre de Villiers, the French chief of staff, receives a very clear report: most of the targets identified in the Egyptian desert “have no connection with terrorism. They are simply Bedouin smugglers ”. Often, however, the Bedouins help terror organizations in arms trafficking and for the infiltration of suicide bombers.

On 5 July 2017, an engineer from Cairo, Ahmed El-Fiky and two of his colleagues, who were not even involved with the traffickers of goods and men, were killed by mistake, but were incinerated by Egyptian fighters anyway. “The problem of terrorism has never been addressed,” reads a note from the Paris military intelligence department. The military informed the political leaders without obvious results. According to Disclose, undercover French personnel are still operating in the Egyptian desert on the border with Libya.