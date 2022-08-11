the secret plan against Brad Pitt

Divided since 2016, the most famous couple in Hollywood still cannot divorce: apparently it would be all the actress’s fault

The war between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. After the breakup announced in 2016, the two most beautiful actors in Hollywood have not yet managed to officially divorce and find an agreement for the sake of the six children in common. According to a source recently consulted by Page Six, much of the blame would be attributed to Jolie, not at all willing to find a meeting point with her ex-husband and colleague.

Several times in court Brad Pitt has asked the shared custody of the six children had by Angelina Jolie – three adopted and three biological – but the woman has always refused. In addition, the 47-year-old would have done everything to get the boys away from their father: to date only Shiloh would have a good bond with Brad, so much so that she would argue more than once with her mother.

The latest rumors about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Deep throat blurted out about the separation between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie:

“It appears that Angelina is determined not to give joint custody to Brad. And there are those who say that she will not remarry until the children are legally of age so as not to give any satisfaction to Pitt “

Angelina Jolie seems determined to make Brad Pitt pay, with whom she hasn’t had easy years because of hers alcohol addiction. The actor recently sued his ex-wife for selling shares in their winery in France. Angelina sold her part to a Russian buyer, sending Pitt into a rage.

Angelina Jolie would also have had to complain about child psychologist that the Court has made available to the couple to assess their case. John Voight’s daughter is determined to win this conflict while Brad Pitt only hopes to be able to mend a relationship with his heir, which worsens from year to year.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are parents of: Maddox, 21 who now studies biochemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16 and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. After separation Brad and Angelina they have no longer had other stable relationships nor are they finding harmony for the sake of their large family.