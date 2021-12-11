the secret plan for the pro Trump coup appears

A plan for the coup and the resumption of power by Donald Trump. This is what was delivered to the Congressional commission on the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, the day when a crowd of supporters of the outgoing president broke in. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows he explained that he received it via email but never did anything to it. To develop it would have been a former colonel of the Texan army supporter of the thesis of the stolen elections, who before January 6 would have sent it to several senators.

The plan for Capitol Hill

In the 38-page presentation being examined by the commission – report the New York Times and the Guardian – the former president is recommended to immediately declare a state of emergency for reasons of national security in order to delay the certification of the victory of Joe Biden by the Senate, set for January 6th. The Power Point is titled “Election Scams, Foreign Interference and Options for January 6” and lists a series of recommendations to Trump so that he can stay in power, based on a whole series of fake news about alleged, and never proven, fake news. electoral fraud against him. The fact that Meadows did have it suggests that he was aware of Trump’s efforts to prevent the certification of Biden’s victory.

The document

The document with the Power Point presentation delivered by Meadows to the House Inquiry Committee is a 38-page text, which had reached the White House chief of staff by e-mail, the newspaper sources said. The Guardian viewed a second 36-page version of the same document, with January 5 metadata, which has some differences from the other, but has the same title. The plan called for senators and deputies to be notified of foreign interference in the vote. That is a series of fake news on imaginative Chinese interference in eight key states. At this point, Trump allegedly declared a national emergency, invalidated all electronic presidential election votes, and asked Congress to agree on a constitutionally acceptable solution. As is well known, in the United States, the president is formally chosen by large voters, which each state sends on the basis of its own electoral result. On January 6, it was up to Vice President Mike Pence to preside over certifying the Democratic candidate’s victory to Congress. According to the coup plan, he would have had to block the big voters assigned to Biden, replace them with big Trumpian voters, or postpone certification pending. But Pence was not of this opinion. The Power Point presentation was among the 6 thousand documents that Meadows delivered to the select commissioner. These also include texting a congressman on a “highly controversial” plan to send major Trumpian voters to congress. Meadows replies: “I like it.” The Power Point, writes the Guardian, was in fact sent on January 4 to some Republican parliamentarians. Meadows sent material to the committee until Tuesday, when he broke the cooperation agreement with the House investigators. The latter then announced that they wanted to ask for his indictment for failing to comply with the subpoena.