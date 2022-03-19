The secret sounds of ‘Duna’: Rice Krispies and Marianne Faithfull

Dune it is characterized by details and Denis Villeneuve knows almost all of them. The French-Canadian filmmaker grew up obsessed with Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel and has spent the most recent years of his life adapting that 1965 book into a budding film franchise. The first installment was released in October and the second will start shooting later this year, so if there’s anything you want to know about the workings inside Duneyou have to ask Villeneuve.
However, last week in Malibu, California, while eyeing a blue cereal box with amusement, Villeneuve admitted that he had missed a key detail so far.
“I just found out that the Rice Krispies made an appearance on Dune“, said.
We were out on Zuma Beach on one of those balmy March afternoons New York readers would surely prefer I didn’t delve into, and Villeneuve’s Oscar-nominated sound editors Mark Mangini and Theo Green were nearby, pouring cereal into the sand. They didn’t do it to provoke the seagulls; Mangini and Green wanted to show the sound collection techniques they used to set Arrakis, the desert planet where the hero of DunePaul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), discovers his destiny.
“One of the most striking images in the film is when Paul first sets foot on the planet,” explained Mangini. As the sand of Arrakis is infused with “spice”, a valuable and hallucinogenic substance, the sound designers had to find an audible way to convey that there was something special under their feet.
To explain it to me, Mangini buried his work boot in an area of soft sand where he had sprinkled Rice Krispies. The sand made a subtle, seductive crunch, and Villeneuve smiled broadly. Although he had heard it many times in post production, he had no idea what the sound designers had come up with to capture that sound.
“One of the things I love about film is the crossover between NASA-type technology and duct tape,” Villeneuve said. “Using a very expensive microphone to record Rice Krispies, that really moves me!”
Dune is full of those clever and secret sounds, almost all from real life: of the 3,200 sounds created exclusively for the film, only four were made with electronic equipment and synthesizers. Green pointed out that in many science fiction and fantasy films there is a tendency to indicate futurism with sounds that we have never heard before.
“But Denis’s vision was for this film to feel as familiar as certain parts of planet Earth,” Green noted. “We are not putting you in a science fiction movie, but in a documentary about the inhabitants of Arrakis.”
To achieve this, Green and Mangini made a first expedition to Death Valley to collect natural sounds that could be used in the sound palette of the tape. “When the audience hears a sound, there’s a subconscious box that gets checked and says, this is realMangini said. But, within that reality, Mangini is not afraid to take things to the limit: while he was working on Mad Max: Fury Roadfor which he won an Oscar, mixed the sounds of dying animals into the most fantastic vehicle crash in the film.
For another demonstration of Dune, began to bury a small microphone in the sand. “This is an underwater microphone, a hydrophone,” Mangini explained. “It’s the kind of thing that is usually submerged in the ocean to record a humpback whale, but we found another way to use it.”
On Dune, the characters use an artifact called a “thumper” to beat the sand rhythmically and summon huge sandworms. To get that sound, Mangini and Green buried their hydrophone at different depths in Death Valley, then used a sledgehammer to hit the sand above the buried microphone.
“We also recorded it above ground to get the real impact sound,” Mangini said, demonstrating his method for me with a few hard slams in the sand on Zuma Beach. “Each one of these blows is the ta-tun of the ‘thumper’, as seen in the film”.
To give the sandworm’s gaping jaws a little grandeur, Green filmed a friend’s dog gnashing his teeth. In addition, Mangini added whale growls to match the rhythm of the “thumper”—something along the lines of “gunk, gunk, gunk.” And how did they recreate the sandworm running through the sand, liquefying every particle in its path?
“I had the idea to take a microphone, cover it with a condom and bury it underground,” Mangini said.
“I wasn’t aware of that,” Villeneuve said. The sound editors laughed at him. “We never told Denis about the condom,” Green said.
Green and Mangini worked with Villeneuve on his previous film, blade runner 2049and the director incorporated them as soon as he got the rights to Herbert’s novel, instead of waiting until post-production, as is more common.
“I wanted Theo and Mark to have the time to investigate and explore and make mistakes,” Villeneuve said. “It’s something that traumatized me a lot with my first films, where you spend years working on a script, then months shooting and editing, and right at the end the sound technician comes and you barely have enough time.”
By hiring his sound designers in advance and giving them free rein, Villeneuve was even able to take some of his discoveries and integrate them into Hans Zimmer’s score, resulting in a holistic listening experience where percussive music composition and design omnipresent sound can sometimes be confused with each other.
“Hans accepted it, he wasn’t afraid of it,” Villeneuve said. “It works because it’s like a band.”
Like a band, the sounds of Dune they benefited from some interesting vocalists. To create the Voice, a persuasive way of speaking that allows Paul and his mother (Rebecca Ferguson) to draw on the power of their female ancestors—a sisterhood of women called the Bene Gesserit—Villeneuve and his sound team chose three women. older with deep, commanding voices, and then layered their dialogue on top of Chalamet and Ferguson’s.
One of those women turned out to be British singer Marianne Faithfull, whose raspy voice is one of the most recognizable in rock and roll. Listen carefully when the characters use the Voice and you may hear the 75-year-old Faithfull mutter, “Kill him!” This choice turned out to be more apt than Villeneuve could have anticipated: Faithfull told the director that in the 1960s she was good friends with Charlotte Rampling, who plays the most fearsome emissary of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood.
“Were they walking the streets of London at the age of 20?” Villeneuve asked. “They were killers!”
As Villeneuve and his sound designers exchanged anecdotes, I mentioned the Oscars, where Dune is nominated in ten categories. (Mangini and Green share their nomination with Mac Ruth, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett.) Five of those categories (sound, soundtrack, editing, production design, and makeup and hair) will be presented alongside the three short film categories in the hour leading up to the live show, then edited into a short montage that will be incorporated into the broadcast.
The reason is that those categories don’t excite enough interest in the casual viewer, something Mangini countered by leaning into my tape recorder to mimic a cat’s purr, one of several sounds, including the wings of a Hungarian beetle, mixed to create the sound identity of the ornithopter aircraft of Dune.
“I think that’s pretty interesting for television,” he said.
Villeneuve nodded and said: “Sound is one of the tools that makes the theatrical experience worth living.” And he keeps that in mind as he finishes the script for the sequel, which promises to take Paul into an even more eccentric sonic realm. “The only thing I can say about Dunes 2 it’s just as much about the sound as it is about the images,” Villeneuve joked.
He looked to his right, where Mangini and Green were carefully digging up the hydrophone buried in the dune. Those mounds of sand have an interesting resonance. “In some ways it’s like a giant drum,” Villeneuve told me. Adding that resonance to the film’s psychedelic soundtrack created a tangible sensory experience that, in one case, made another surprising sense.
“In Switzerland, my daughter saw the movie in a cinema with the experience of artificial smells, can you believe it?” Villeneuve told his sound editors.
And what should it smell like when a sandworm emerges from the depths of the desert, its toothy mouth gaping in a frighteningly wide way?
“I don’t know,” Villeneuve said, reflecting. “Perhaps bad breath?”
Kyle Buchanan is a Los Angeles-based pop culture reporter who writes The Projectionist column.