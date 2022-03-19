The secret sounds of ‘Duna’: Rice Krispies and Marianne Faithfull

Dune is full of those clever and secret sounds, almost all from real life: of the 3,200 sounds created exclusively for the film, only four were made with electronic equipment and synthesizers. Green pointed out that in many science fiction and fantasy films there is a tendency to indicate futurism with sounds that we have never heard before.

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27 in Los Angeles.

“But Denis’s vision was for this film to feel as familiar as certain parts of planet Earth,” Green noted. “We are not putting you in a science fiction movie, but in a documentary about the inhabitants of Arrakis.”

To achieve this, Green and Mangini made a first expedition to Death Valley to collect natural sounds that could be used in the sound palette of the tape. “When the audience hears a sound, there’s a subconscious box that gets checked and says, this is realMangini said. But, within that reality, Mangini is not afraid to take things to the limit: while he was working on Mad Max: Fury Roadfor which he won an Oscar, mixed the sounds of dying animals into the most fantastic vehicle crash in the film.

For another demonstration of Dune, began to bury a small microphone in the sand. “This is an underwater microphone, a hydrophone,” Mangini explained. “It’s the kind of thing that is usually submerged in the ocean to record a humpback whale, but we found another way to use it.”

On Dune, the characters use an artifact called a “thumper” to beat the sand rhythmically and summon huge sandworms. To get that sound, Mangini and Green buried their hydrophone at different depths in Death Valley, then used a sledgehammer to hit the sand above the buried microphone.