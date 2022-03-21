The secret that Scarlett Johansson does not want her children to know

Scarlett Johansson is very proud of her life and the path she had to go through all these years to get where she is; However, there is a small detail that she hopes her two children never know. Mother of seven-year-old Rose Dorothy and 7-month-old Cosmo, she was honest about this detail that she prefers to hide from them.

“My daughter may have asked me this before,” Johansson admitted during an interview with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I used to smoke when I was younger and I am very embarrassed. I just don’t want her to think that I ever felt like it was cool to do it, because she will never, ever, ever be able to smoke,” she emphasized.

Aware of how difficult parenting in adolescence can be, the actress joked about it. “Because that’s what you do: you forbid your kids to do things and then they don’t listen,” she joked with a laugh. “For now, yes, I just hope that she never realizes this,” she consulted.

Johansson, who has been in a relationship with comedian Colin Jost since 2017, was also encouraged to open the doors of intimacy a little and tell how the relationship with the father of her youngest son was born, whom she saw for the first time in 2013, when she hosted Saturday night Livea cycle in which Jost is a part as a screenwriter and actor.

“You’ve known him for a while when you started dating, did you ever find him attractive or was it like you suddenly saw him differently?” Barrymore wanted to know. “He is a very handsome man, but many times I had been with him I was in another relationship… That time, in 2017, it was the right time,” replied Johansson.

“I think he looked at me differently because I was available. The timing just has to be right. I think I’ve definitely been in relationships where the timing wasn’t right…and sometimes he’s a good person but that stage of life is bad and it’s important to be open to that too,” she thoughtfully added.

the star of Black Widow she also revealed one of the biggest fears she has being married to such a popular comedian. According to her account, during the Weekend Update of Saturday night Live, the popular segment that her husband does with Michael Che, she can not contain her nerves. The two comedians surprise each other telling jokes live and on television, whose premise is that they are politically incorrect. Throughout the sketch, the actress is anxiously waiting for them not to say anything that could later bring media consequences to both of them.

a fun game

During the show, Barrymore showed Johansson a picture of her husband in high school and asked him a racy question. “Would you have dated him in your teens?” The interviewer wanted to know while they both laughed looking at the photo taken in 1997.

“I think I would not have gone out with him, no,” admitted the actress of avengers, which also revealed that her two brothers wore the same haircut as her husband. “I can’t imagine… there’s no way. Who decided that cut was something stylish? ”, She asked herself, unable to contain her laughter.

