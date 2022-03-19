The secret that Scarlett Johansson hides from her children

The best red carpets

Podcasts have become one of the favorite formats of celebrities to reveal some relevant details of his life, hitherto unknown aspects that they bring to light and that, inevitably, generate headlines. The last to prove it has been Scarlett Johansson, who ‘has confessed’ to her friend, also actress Drew Barrymore, creator of a podcast through which some of the most relevant names in Hollywood have already passed.

The New Yorker, mother of two children, Rose Dorothy (7 years old) and Cosmo (7 months), was more sincere than ever and said that she would like her children never to find out about her past. “My daughter may have asked me this before,” Johansson admitted. “She used to smoke when she was younger and I’m so embarrassed. I just don’t want her to think that I ever thought she was cool because she will never, ever, ever smoke.”

Johansson added: “Because that’s what you do. You forbid your kids to do things and then they don’t listen,” he joked. “So yes, I just hope she never realizes that,” she added, showing that although they are still young, Johansson does not lose sight of the future adolescence and youth of her two children. In fact, in other interviews Scarlett has stated that her daughter is at that age where she is curious about everything and does not stop asking about many of the things that her mother does.

The actress also spoke about her current partner, Colin Jost, when asked by Barrymore if she had noticed him during their high school days. Scarlett joked about the mushroom cut that the writer of Saturday night Live: “I mean, who decided that this cut was something elegant? What hairdresser said: ‘I’m going to try this?’, joked the actress, who lives an excellent moment both personally and professionally.

Scarlett married Colin Jost in October 2020, in an intimate ceremony attended only by her closest family members. In August 2021, the second child for Scarlett and the first for Colin, Cosmo, was born. Professionally, Johansson remains one of the most in-demand actresses and she has also embarked on her first venture as an entrepreneur, creating a beauty firm, The Outset. An adventure with which she follows in the footsteps of others celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Palermo or Kylie Jenner.

