The secret that Tom Holland and Zendaya keep, in ‘Euphoria’

All the problems of youth, uncensored and naked, are presented in ‘Euphoria’. Social networks believe they have discovered Tom Holland as an extra in the series.

Some say they saw him and others say he looked like him, the truth is that fans of the hyper famous series ‘Euphoria’ they think they have seen Tom Holland in one of the episodes of the second season, broadcast by HBO Max.

BECAUSE TOM HOLLAND IS IN EUPHORIA SURE IT MEANS HE APPEARS IN THE THIRD SEASON #euphoria pic.twitter.com/EHOdfVALxn — okay lvs dylan (@watsonvalen) February 21, 2022

And the explanation that goes around behind the scenes is that, since Zendaya is his girlfriend and the lovebirds are very much in love, both wanted to share a scene in the series, as if to take said memory in their hearts.

But since everything is business in this life, Tom made some controversial statements, very much in his style, to generate an ambiguity that is killing the followers.

Holland says in summary: ‘I would like to go out, but I think I already went out and you didn’t see me, but if you saw me and I didn’t go out, then at some point I can go out’.

It’s that simple the tongue twister and this mysterious secret that the couple of the moment is up to.

Tom Holland spoke about the possibility of appearing as a guest star in #euphoria: “I would love to guest star or just be an extra on ‘Euphoria.’ Or maybe I am and you just don’t know it.” pic.twitter.com/S34CqhbgxE – For the Love of Cinema (@poramoralcinemx) February 24, 2022

The alleged sighting occurs in episode 7, during Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) debut performance. Holland could be one of the extras in the stalls.

the tiktoker Ophelia seems to have discovered the enigma, and tells us through this video where Tom Holland, the remembered, is hidden Juvenile Spiderman:

@usernameofhelia Peter parker you sneaky little imposter #tomholland #euphoria ♬ Holding out for a Hero (from “Footloose”) – Bonnie Tyler

‘Euphoria’ is an American television series, based on the Israeli series of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

But what does ‘Euphoria’ have that no other teen series has? To begin with, the performances of his characters are not faked and the dialogues show that rough side that comes with growing up. So this work has its ‘grunge’ vibe that makes it more pedestrian and intense.

Anxiety Depression, eating disorders, violence, teen pregnancies, These are some of the problems that ‘Euphoria’ shows.

@euphoriawz Euphoria is a series that shows the serious problems of teenagers💗 #euphoria #ruebennett #julesvaughn #maddyperez #CenicientaPrimeVideo ♬ original sound – <33

In addition, sexuality here does not have any pedagogical tinge, as is the case with ‘Sex Education’. On the contrary, in ‘Euphoria’ sexuality is precisely that spark that turns into chaos and lack of control, a hormonal dance that carries dangers, messes and the inevitable toxic infatuations.

The criticism has been severe with the staging of nudity, since it has been said that ‘Euphoria’ abuses them to raise its ‘rating’.

In the trailer below, we get to see Zendaya, a young Emmy-winning actress who is shaping up to be the face of a whole generation in crisis.