the secret to earning is long-term investing

2022 hasn’t started well or for Bitcoin and much less for other cryptocurrencies. However, some have not allowed themselves to be influenced by the stock markets, the Fed and the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. However, this period is marking an almost negative trend in prices, there is no doubt. Nonetheless, this is not the time to give up investing, but to change the way we approach. Here’s why the secret to earn with Bitcoin is investing in long term. In fact, many analysts and cryptocurrency experts, including Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci, claim this.

An interesting solution could come precisely from the solutions proposed by Coinbase, one of the best cryptocurrency investment and trading platforms. Shopping Bitcoin you can plan your long-term investments, perhaps by making a purchase plan weekly or monthly in order to exploit every possibility in its quotation.

Long-term Bitcoin could be an asset

In other words, think Bitcoin in the long run it could prove to be a real asset. From the beginning of 2021 and until December, despite the ups and downs, the cryptocurrency queen scored a gain equal to about 70%. In short, really not bad. This is because, thanks to his volatility, it can lose a lot, but it can also recover a lot.

The most recommended solution by those in the trade is not to make immediate purchases or sales if you intend to invest in Bitcoin. This situation reveals that the digital asset will still be affected by an ups and downs, but also full of important ascents which could therefore guarantee sources of gain interesting in the long term.

Here is what Scaramucci advised to do, linking to the current market period:

Everyone is a long-term investor until you have short-term losses, and then you start freaking out. Take a relaxing pill, stick with Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies like Algorand and Ethereum for a long time, and I think you will be very well served in these investments in the long run.

Help comes to us right from Coinbase, a great exchange platform to buy Bitcoin long-term. Also this year BTC could prove to be a very good one investment future, despite the many moonshines.

