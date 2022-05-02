The ‘secret weapon’ of the project in the Chivas first team by Ricardo Cadena

Thanks to this, the interim coach has strengthened his squad, mainly at this time when he has had to face so many absences due to injuries.

Ricardo Cadena arrived at the technical direction of Chivas in the midst of a severe crisis of results, credibility, stability and even with a broken relationship between the fans and the institution; however, he appeared with a kind of ‘magic wand’ to solve all these problems and for that he has a ‘secret weapon’.

Since the interim strategist of Guadalajara took the reins of the first team, he began to impose certain football concepts that have been the key to achieving victories in duels against Cruz Azul, Xolos, Pumas and Necaxasuch as defensive order, forcefulness and collective effort.

Nevertheless, Cadena has faced many difficulties to be able to put together his starting elevenas many elements have been out due to sanctions and mainly injuries, so he has turned to the basic forces with young talents who have been raising their hands and have responded every time they have been required.

How many homegrown players has Ricardo Cadena used in each game? RIVAL HEADLINES CHANGE TOTAL Blue Cross 6 4 10/15 Xolos 6 3 9/15 Cougars 6 two 8/14 Necaxa 7 4 11/16

The product of basic forces has been its main raw material, since in each match it has used at least 8 players from the quarry, where against Necaxa it used 11 footballers trained at home, in addition to the incorporation of youth players such as Gilberto Orozco Chiquete or Pavel Pérezwho have left good impressions.

Juveniles that Cadena has used PLAYER POSITION Gilberto Orozco Chiquete Defending Pavel Perez Means, medium Paolo Yrizar Forward Alexander Organist Means, medium

What other youth has Cadena used in Chivas?

The Guadalajara helmsman has not lost his head and has known at what time and in what position he should occupy each youth, since he used Orozco Chiquete to give greater strength to the defensive apparatus, but hThere are other cases like Paolo Yrizar, who although he is not a youth squad player, is having opportunities in the first team or Alejandro Organista, who is one of the new faces, since he was not contemplated in the previous process.

