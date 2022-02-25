The secret weapon that Club América prepares for the Clásico Capitalino against Pumas

The Matchday 7 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MXwill be one of the most important dates for the America club since in addition to playing one more confrontation of the Capital Classic (one of the most exciting, significant and long-awaited matches by the fans of both teams), Santiago Solari will be living his ultimatum on the cream-blue bench, so the group of Coapa He is obliged to defeat the university students to add three vital points and, in turn, help in the permanence of the Argentine strategist, at the head of the helmsman.

The plan of the Americanists

For that match, it is expected that Federico Vinas be one of the players who becomes a starter to jump onto the pitch this Saturday, due to his outstanding performances against the felines of University City, The same ones that have catapulted him as one of the undisputed candidates to make up the azulcrema eleven.

The good luck record

It is important to mention that curiously, during the meetings before Cougars, Vines he usually shows an even more offensive performance and even, in almost all the occasions that he has participated in a classic, he tends to be the author of the goals scored in the blue and gold cabin.

Examples of the Viñas streak

Let us remember that when the striker made his debut with Americahe did it during a duel against Cougarswhere he scored a goal a few minutes after entering the field, after announcing himself as a change.

Later, at the end of the Closing 2019the attacker returned to score against the university students and the good aim was once again present in the opening 2021where he registered another annotation to his football history.