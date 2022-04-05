The secret world of intimate confessions on the internet

Harriet Orrell

BBC World Service

Three hours

image source, Getty Images

There is nothing like the feeling of getting something that affects you off your chest.

But sometimes sharing a secret just isn’t possible.

Fear, shame, and stigma can keep us from revealing the deepest parts of ourselves, or sometimes it’s just not our own information.

Keeping secrets can actually cause harm “leading to fatigue, social isolation and a decreased sense of well-being,” according to researchers at Columbia University.

So how else can we communicate our concerns without hurting ourselves or others?

For some there are social networks… while others create accounts on anonymous “confession pages”.

‘A safe space’

For centuries, humans have confessed to religious leaders.

In more recent decades, some radio shows and other spaces allow people to share their secrets anonymously.

In 1980, an artist created an apology line that ran for 15 years and allowed New Yorkers to leave messages on an answering machine “to provide a way for people to apologize for their mistakes to other people without putting themselves in danger.”

The tapes have now been shared on a popular podcast, showing that there is an appetite to enjoy the confessions of others.

Now, in a world of airbrushed perfection and carefully curated Instagram accounts, there’s a corner of the internet where people show their truest selves, without revealing their identities.

They are the online confession pages, which allow users to share secrets anonymously.

At first, forums and chat rooms seemed to be the places where such content would emerge on the internet, and later, dedicated applications were developed.

But now it’s moderate social media accounts that are taking over this space.

image source, Getty Images

They range from hilarious to devastating confessions and have a long history in the school and college communities.

“If people can connect to online support groups, it can be a great opportunity to share something anonymously, feel validated and learn from others going through similar experiencessays Zehra Kamal Alam, a psychologist based in Islamabad, Pakistan.

“This can be extremely helpful, especially when it comes to talking about taboo topics related to sexuality, violence and sexual abuse,” she adds.

She says that in the counseling and therapy space, talking about problems is a healing process, so it’s no surprise that people are turning to the internet to share their secrets.

“In the old days of the internet, you could go to a forum and say everything with virtually no consequences,” says Rob Manuel of London, England, who is the man behind a popular Twitter confession page called Fesshole.

“You weren’t being read by your family or your boss and it was a safe space to unload your mind.”

“Social media is like a slot machine where if you keep playing you can win by getting thousands of useless likes and if you lose you can lose your job.”

Fesshole started two and a half years ago and has more than 325,000 followers. Rob receives hundreds of confessions anonymously every day and selects just 16 to share with the audience.

“I function as a kind of publisher,” he explains. “I will not share things that are obviously false or that are not consensual.”

“There are some things that are just shady and I wouldn’t want to promote them by publishing them.”

the confessions

Some examples of Fesshole’s confessions include a teacher cursing students behind his mask and a person making up words to complete a crossword puzzle.

Another confessor writes: “My stepfather passed away last year and my mother was heartbroken so I had to go through her stuff to find her passwords.”

“Turns out she was having an affair online on various dating sites. I never told her, it would break her heart.”

Rob says he wants the page to be mostly comedic, but includes stories as well to give the account “emotional range.”

image source, Getty Images

Other pages, like The Secret Keepers, operating on Instagram, lean towards more intense personal confessions.

“We live in a world stripped of nuance and it can be difficult to discuss highly personal topics with friends and family,” says Olivia Petter, who is behind UK-based The Secret Keepers.

“If you’re sensitive about something, you may not want to expose yourself and it feels safer and less open to judgment when it’s anonymous and online.”

“That’s why people have therapists: you tell them things you would never tell your friends.”

forums

The Secret Keepers provides an open forum for support and discussion around the confessions they share on the page, which include a woman who regrets motherhood and another who loves her partner but thinks her sex life is terrible.

The account’s supporters, which include many therapists and psychologists, give confessors encouragement and advice.

image source, Getty Images

“Sharing secrets can make people feel less alone and more connected when they’re already isolated, as well as address the shame around many of these issues,” says Olivia.

“The page is really resonating with people and it’s wonderful to see that it’s really helping.”

“We hope that The Secret Keepers can help address some of the stigma around the issues by showing that the feelings these people have are valid.”

cyber bullying

However, confession platforms have a downside, especially when left unchecked.

While anonymity can encourage honest discussion, it can also provide a barrier behind which reckless and cruel commenters can hide.

Sarahah it was removed from the Google and Apple stores in 2018 following allegations that it had been facilitating bullying.

Named after the Arabic word for honesty, the app was created for employers to receive honest, anonymous feedback from colleagues.

image source, Getty Images

Instead, some users used the platform as a device for cyberbullying.

Similarly, apps like Whisper, Secret and Ask.fm they have been shut down over the years after the developers failed to curb misuse and abuse.

“Online forums can also be exploited by people for other reasons and can put the safety of some vulnerable groups at risk,” says Zehra.

“People can end up feeling more overwhelmed, getting the wrong messages, and more confused about how to handle any mental health issue because of half-baked information and advice.”

confessions around the world

For many people, confessing their hidden secrets anonymously online is very therapeutic.

It is estimated that until 75% of people in low-income countries who experience mental health problems do not have access to mental health professionals, according to the World Health Organization’s Mental Health Gap Action Programme,

“This means that the treatment gap is huge,” says Zehra.

“The lack of availability of trained professionals, the limited focus on preventive activities, the limited reach of services to rural and low-income groups, and taboos around mental health are some of the contributing factors.”

image source, Getty Images

Zehra has seen an upward trend in the number of people accessing mental health care. However, this tends to be in urban and affluent settings.

He says that creating a safe space to share secrets is essential for online confession sites.

Talking about problems can be healing, but sometimes it can also trigger negative emotions.

Beyond

Psychotherapist Angelo Foley, who has an Instagram account in France called Balance Ta Peurwhich means “balance your fear”, goes even further.

He says there is a genuine benefit to both those who confess and the readers who consume these anonymous posts.

“Reading other people’s confessions is like reading a novel,” he says. “We project ourselves into it, we identify ourselves, the stories of others activate our own psychic and emotional process.”

He uses his account to anonymously share the deepest fears of those who message him with his 70,000 followers, in the hope that they will feel less alone.

“It feeds the insatiable curiosity, a voyeurism present in all human beings,” says Angelo. “We like to know what happens to others as a survival instinct, to know if we are on the good or bad side.”

“I think anonymity gives us the illusion of protection, whether it’s from the judgment of others, or from our loved ones discovering our intimate worlds.”

Angelo was the first person who shared his fears in Balance Ta Peur and believes that her training as a psychotherapist has given her the skills to create a safe space for people to confess their secret fears.

“Fear is present in all our life experiences, our temporary crises, our traumas, our sufferings, our existential questions,” he says.

“There wasn’t a space to express ourselves about this and I helped make Instagram more than just a showcase of people’s perfect and fake lives.”