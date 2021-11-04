«The Secretariat of State prevented the financial controls. We would have avoided scandals »- Corriere.it

The cardinal, former prefect for the Economy, recounts the experience of prison, thirteen months until acquittal: his book is out “Diary of imprisonment”. “When I started working at the Secretariat of the Economy, we discovered a billion and 300 thousand euros here and there in the offices …”

VATICAN CITY – «Cardinal Becciu also said that the Auditor had no authority to enter the Secretariat of State. This was absolutely false. It was written that the Auditor had authority, we too had the authority to control as the Secretariat for the Economy. But there was always resistance. If the Auditor or we had been able to enter earlier, we would have saved a lot, a lot of money in London and elsewhere. ‘ The Australian cardinal George Pell, 80, measures his words in his apartment near St. Peter’s Square. Until June 2017 he was the powerful prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, charged with making Vatican finances transparent. Then the accusations of pedophilia, the trial in Australia, the first degree sentence and thirteen months in prison until the final acquittal, last year, unanimously acquitted by the Australian High Court. His book will be presented to the Senate this afternoon Diary of imprisonment (Cantagalli). On the eve he met some journalists.

Your Eminence, during the trial a woman shouted to her: you will burn in hell. What would he say if he saw her now?

«I would ask you: what have I done, what sin have I committed? After all, it was not the only one. I remember other men, full of anger. Very sad. It was an organized group. I thought: my God ».

How did he bear such a slanderous accusation?

“What was the alternative?”

When did you take over the Secretariat of the Economy, what was the situation like?

“Somehow the methods were still those of the old world. We have introduced the control methodology that the whole world uses today. We have discovered a billion and 300 thousand euros here and there in the offices. We first prepared a budget before the start of the financial year. These are fundamental things ».

Is it true that the Secretariat of State made strong opposition to the controls?

“Yes, this is public. We had the authority to enter but they prevented us from doing so ».





You would have saved the Vatican from the “hole



»Millionaire

?



“Maybe not all, some things started earlier, but in some other situation we did. The Holy Father told me: you had said so many right things ».

Did Francesco talk to you about his story?

“He sent me a message of encouragement, I was very grateful for that. When I got back, he received me and we talked for 40-45 minutes. He was very nice ».



Why did he end up in jail? Could anyone have set her up?



“There are so many possibilities. Obviously, the sexual abuse crisis has been great, both for the crimes and for the way the bishops have treated it. And then in the Anglo-Saxon world there are the “culture wars”, I am a conservative, the strongest opposition to secularization comes to us, and this was another element of difficulty … Some speak of a possible connection between the problems in the world of finance here and my problems in Australia, but we have no proof. We know that some money went from the Vatican to Australia, two million and 230 thousand dollars, but so far no one has explained why ».

Did he feel betrayed?

“I can’t say this because I have no proof of anything. But I have some questions, which have no answer ».

What do you think of Cardinal Becciu today?

“He is entitled to a fair trial. We’ll see”.

How do you live this trial on financial scandals?

«They go on, but slowly. There is some progress. I have no idea how it will proceed, but we know how they lost a lot of pounds in London and at least that’s progress, something there. ‘

Do you dream of nights in prison?

“Never. It wasn’t a very bad time, certainly a hard time. But there was no particular hostility on the part of the policemen. I was in isolation. The last four months was different, there were four men with me in the cell and they were very nice, two were Muslims ».



Now what are the plans?

?



«Prayer and penance. I spend half my time here and half in Australia. Masses, some sermons. I see so many people, I write, I try to help some victims of sexual abuse ».

Go back, would you reprise that role?

“It would be difficult. I’m glad I didn’t come back. But there is still something to do ».