The secretary of evil does not repent, the 96-year-old Nazi listens impassively to the survivors of the concentration camp

No sign of repentance from Irmgard Furchner during the first testimonies of the survivors of Nazi extermination during his trial in Germany.

No sign of repentance for his acts nor of understanding for what happened to the victims of Nazi concentration camps where she worked, like that Irmgard Furchner he faced the first testimonies of the survivors of the Nazi extermination during the trial against him in Germany. The 96-year-old woman, nicknamed The “secretary of evil”, listened impassively to the reconstructions of what was happening in the Stutthof concentration camp and of which she is accused as a typist and zealous handyman of the SS commander Paul Werner Hoppe. The old woman, who also had last September attempted an escape on foot in order not to undergo the trial before being stopped at the airport, she presented herself in the courtroom in a wheelchair and cane with dark glasses and a cap but looked the entire time in the face of the first witness for the prosecution, Josef Salomonovic, without any sign of remorse.

Dona continues to claim that she never knew anything about what happened in Stutthof concentration camp, where more than 65,000 people were killed, including about 28,000 Jews. For the prosecution, however, he could not fail to know since he was 18 when he started working as a stenographer for the camp commander. The woman is accused of having stamped thousands of death certificates and kept count of those who entered and died in the camp gassed, burned, shot or tortured. Just numbers for her relaying orders to SS headquarters. “He should have difficulty sleeping at night,” said the witness who lost his family in the Nazi camp, managing to escape death by a miracle. The reference of the 83-year-old man to the fact that the woman, at one point in the hearing, also dozed off, forcing the judge to take a break.

The 83-year-old survivor recalled she was six when she lost her father at that age to a lethal heart injection at Stutthof concentration camp. One of the 11,412 assassinations occurred in the camp of Stutthof’s concentration between 1943 and 1945 and of which Mrs Furchner is accused of being an accomplice. “It is not easy to rethink all this but a moral duty even if it is not pleasant,” he told the court while showing a photograph of his father. Speaking to reporters, the 83-year-old explained that he found the 96-year-old indirectly guilty even if all this. what he did was stamp his father’s death certificate.