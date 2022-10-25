The secrets behind Anne Hathaway’s new style on the red carpet

something happened with Anne Hathaway ahead of New York Fashion Week last September. This new era of style began after sitting next to Anna Wintour, in the front row, at the Michael Kors show.

A strategic move from your publicist, is what we assume. The issue is that the actress looked like a model, five centimeters taller than normal. She there she delighted us by bringing a french Woman Fringe, almost impossible to wear on a day-to-day basis and worthy of Andy Sachs, the character he played in the legendary film the Devil Dress Fashion.

Y Anne Hathaway He perfectly executed this revival of his character with a total look by Michael Kors.

Anne Hathaway’s elegant new style

And it seems that there is a secret recipe in the new style of Anne Hathaway. Maybe it’s his stylist, erin walshwho is not willing to reveal this recipe in the near future, but we could still condense this glow up in three essential ingredients: Joy, fearlessness and fun.

‘I think a lot of looks work when you feel confident wearing them,’ tells us the woman behind this new era of style from Anne Hathaway on the red carpet: ‘Annie is literally radiant. That doesn’t just come from clothes. It comes from her potential and her embracing all possibilities.’

A moment of David Koma in sun yellow with Jimmy Choos at the Armageddon Time press tour. Gotham/Getty Images. A touch of glamor from The Devil Wears Prada in the front row of Michael Kors. Gotham/Getty Images.

This new successful duo (Anne and Eric) met when the actress from WeCrashed she was pregnant with her second child, Jack, and they hit it off due to a shared belief that fashion should be a proposition of ‘love and light’ in a world that needs it more than ever.

This is something that Anne’s earlier collaboration with Law Roach was also based on, but the stylist was arguably too edgy, for Hathaway’s (more classic) natural styling choices.

With Walsh, the looks focus on tailoring and silhouettes that allow Hathaway’s personality to shine through, rather than compete with her personality. Yes, there are bold colors (like that yellow dress by David Koma), elegant prints (like that boxy blazer by Christopher John Rogers that are the look we want to wear everywhere this fall 2022) and a dash of daring, like that denim suit with a colorful crop-top. But these elements are never guilty of falling together ornate.