the secrets behind Jennifer Lawrence’s look in the film

There is a reason behind the haircut of Jennifer Lawrence’s character, Kate Dibiasky, in Don’t Look Up: here’s who she gets inspired by.

Jennifer Lawrence sports a brand new look in Don’t Look Up.

His character, the PhD student Kate Dibiasky is inspired by the environmentalist Greta Thunberg (here you can find the in-depth article on the characters of Don’t Look Up), but has a decidedly different style: she is punk-rock and wears a nose piercing. Distinguishing features: red hair.

Jennifer Lawrence’s hairstyle was not chosen by chance, but is the result of careful attention to detail.

For his disaster movie, director Adam McKay enlisted the advice of a team of experienced scientists, including Amy Mainzer, professor at the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Lab. What is your connection with the character of Kate? The astronomer not only aided McKay in the scientific part of the film, but he contributed to make Kate's figure as realistic as possible.









Amy Mainzer’s approach to Jennifer Lawrence’s character

In creating the character of Jennifer Lawrence, Adam McKay was looking for one female figure in the field of astronomy that could help bring Kate Dibiasky as close to modern young scientists as possible.

So he found theastronomer Amy Mainzer. Born in 1974, she specializes in astrophysics and infrared astronomy instruments. The scientist and Lawrence confronted each other and talked about what it meant to be a woman in a camp that is generally attended by men only.

The actress talked about them approach in a video interview with Vanity Fair, which you can find below:

We decided together that Kate had to be a very strong person, one who is not afraid to have her say.

In the video, Jennifer Lawrence also recalled a small incident she had on the set with the nose piercing that her character wore (we refer you to this article for the curiosities of Don’t Look Up).

Dr. Minzer’s contribution was also instrumental in introducing the right technical jargon in the dialogues of the characters played by Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio (who is the scientist Randall Mindy), as she explains herself to Netflix:

We talked about how difficult it is for us scientists to communicate something. We are not always successful.

This is evident in the scene where Kate and Randall, guests on national TV, are unable to speak as they should about their discovery: the PhD student reacts with anger, while Dr. Mindy becomes anxious and does not remember some important mathematical details. .

Kate Dibiasky’s look

Netflix HD

Kate’s red hair, with shaved temples and very short bangs, mirrors hers cool scientist style: Like this Susan Matheson, costume designer of the film, explained to Vogue the choice of the new look of the actress of Il Lato Positivo:

I think I’ve seen all the photos of the world’s current astrophysics students. I found that many of them wore leather jackets, jeans and boots.

Two of them particularly caught her attention, and she found them perfect for Kate’s look:

One woman had blue hair and tattoos, another had red hair and was wearing trendy t-shirts. After seeing them, I knew we could do something similar for Jennifer’s character.

In the Netflix video, Lawrence added:

With Susan we tried different hairstyles and wigs. And then we came up with this look. As horrible as it may sound to some people, it was perfect for me.

How the Don’t Look Up comet was born

Do you know how the idea for the comet that is on a collision course with the Earth in the film came about? This too is all the work of Dr. Mainzer! The phantom celestial body is modeled on a discovery that she and her team did in March 2020.

Comet NEOWISE is an icy ball similar in size to the Don’t Look Up Comet, which is located in the vicinity of Earth.

Mainzer presented her idea on a PowerPoint to the special effects team and taught them how to impact and how to make the destruction of our planet accurate at the end of the film.

Although the ending of Don’t Look Up is absolutely catastrophic, Dr. Mainzer agrees with the views of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (who explained, in their own words, the moral of McKay’s film): the future of humanity is in the our hands.