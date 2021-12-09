the secrets behind the gaze of the stars

The eyes I am the mirror of the soul, this is well known. Usually, they are one of the first things we notice in others. They reveal the deepest feelings of the person in front of us, they intrigue and seduce. The magnetic gaze of certain personalities can be irresistible. Hollywood stars and music stars know this very well and nothing is left to chance.The look must always be perfect if a person wants to look his best. The best make-up artist from all over the world they study tricks to enhance the cut of the eyes and their color, but this is not enough. Each star has their secrets.

Being recognizable and showing a face always at the top are a necessity for those who work in the world of showbiz. What if you are in a hurry and no time for makeup? To wear dark glasses to hide a tired look is a must when you are a VIP, but this can only be a temporary solution to defend yourself from paparazzi and too prying eyes. The glasses they can become iconic for a Woody Allen or for a Johnny Depp, but in most cases they end up characterizing a character too much, or hiding some of his most peculiar traits. In this case, contact lenses represent one of the most practical and functional solutions. In particular, the daily contact lenses they are ideal for those who go from one photo shoot to another, walk the red carpet or spend whole days on a film set.

For example, an actress like Angelina Jolie he uses sunglasses very often, preferring diva models, opaque, elegant and refined. On the set, however, he almost always wears contact lenses, especially with the intention of enhancing the color of the iris. She prefers a make-up with neutral tones, focusing on smokey eyes from time to time. Jennifer Aniston generally wears eyeglasses, choosing very classic models, but always with great personality. However, on official occasions and on set he wears contact lenses, opting for different colors, ranging from blue to green. On the set, contact lenses were also of great importance Robert Pattinson And Kirsten Stewart. The two actors, during the filming of the Twilight saga films, playing the roles of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan have worn contact lenses with amber, red or black shades several times to make the most of a vampire look in all its variations.

Even the world of music has always focused a lot on tricks and scenic effects to play with the gaze. The phenomenon has affected many rock and pop groups. Lady Gaga, also from this point of view, he has always chosen to experiment and amaze. She often wears the most whimsical sunglasses, ultra-graphic and high-impact make-up. Recently she has also launched her personal line of vegan and cruelty free make-up, the “Haus Laboratories”. On his social profiles, he shows us all kinds of eye tricks. Very often he wears contact lenses, even showing off very exaggerated ones. At the time of the “Bad Romance” video she was in fact presented with contact lenses that greatly magnify the eye, guaranteeing a real “manga effect”. Much loved in Japan, this type of lens is not very popular here Shakira he is very fond of using colored contact lenses and years ago he shot the video “Shewolf” wearing gray lenses for a werewolf look. He claims to also put them in everyday life, favoring light colors for summer and dark colors during winter.

The eyes are also prominent on TV and on social networks. Kim Kardashian, queen of reality and Instagram, always highlights her eyes with make-up studied in every detail. False eyelashes are a must, to always have magnetic eyes. He has also posted several photos of wearing contact lenses. A shot in which she and Kanye West they are both portrayed with blue eyes. In recent times, colored contact lenses have become a must and social media have contributed a lot to this trend. Thanks to the numerous filters available on the net today it is very easy to virtually change the color of our irises. If we like the effect, contact lenses allow us to replicate it in everyday life in a few very simple steps. Experimenting, changing and playing with your gaze is not exclusive to the stars.