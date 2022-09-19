the secrets behind their feat “Love the Way You Lie”

This week, Paul Rosenbergmanager of Eminem since his debut and former director of Def Jam Records, received in his podcast the singer and composer Skylar Gray. Lyricist emeritus behind the song Love the Way You Lie, she delivers during the 32 minute interview of the completely new information on the sound. Back to a piece that marked the career of the two artists.

A song written in minutes

At first glance, the song released in 2010 was meant to be experimental for the two stars. If it had a decisive success for the time, the song almost never saw the light of day.

Skylar Grey, a popular singer and songwriter in the 2000s, wrote this song in 15 minutes during a retreat she spent in a cabin in the middle of the forest. About her, the lyrics echo an abusive relationship she suffered in the past. While working at producer Alex Da Kid’s label on the track Airplanes that he produces, she makes him listen to the verse that she imagined for Love The Way You Lie and marks the beginning of the collaboration with the producer and Eminem. his album Recovery being already finished and ready to go out, the rapper had, in the first place, no ambition to add the title to his tracklist.

For Shady, Rihanna is the only one for the role

Very soon after his first listen, Slim Shady finally records his part and shares it with his manager. For Shady, the track sounds like a collaboration, a dialogue between two artists. To fulfill this role, he only sees Rihanna. True rising star of the moment, Riri’s career takes off a little more. Her biggest success at the time, she knows it with the release of Good Girls Gone Bad in 2007. She officially enters the big leagues and is one of the pop stars whose name we see everywhere. If, for Eminem, the collaboration sounds like a no-brainer, Rihanna finds the proposal very surprising, especially since in most of his sounds, Eminem freely criticized female pop stars. She finally records her verses in Dublin and begins the beginning of the Love The Way You Lie Legacy.

A memorable success

Ranked number one on the charts for several weeks in dozens of countries including the United States, the title then sold more than five million copies in the first week. A continuation of the song is also included in the project Loud by Rihanna, unveiled the same year as well as a completely composed on the piano.

The dark story behind the title

If the piece deals very distinctly with domestic violencehe is also, according to the rapper, a reference to his abusive relationship with the music industry.

In this conversation between the two artists, Em’ indulges in violence by putting himself in the shoes of a man who allegedly committed violence against his wife. The rapper, who was discovered in 1997 by Dr.Dre has also written about this type of violence through various pieces, especially in the sounds 97 Bonnie & Clyde and Kim from the album The Slim Shady LPin which he describes how he would kill his daughter’s mother and her new family.

Himself in a complicated relationship with his wife at the time (Kimberly Scott), the song also falls to a turbulent period in the life of Queen Riri, particularly through its relationship with Chris Brown on the front page of the tabloids of the time.

High-impact lyrics

The refrain sung by Rihanna drew negative interactions, even going so far as to say that the song did not take domestic violence seriously. This controversy has affected the singer’s fans to such an extent that one of the representatives of an association for domestic violence spoke on MTV News to calm the crowds “The most important thing is that this song highlights the subject of domestic violence among young people (…) Eminem has a history … He talks about violence in his songs. And Rihanna also suffered violence in her relationship with Chris Brown” .

Twelve years after the release of the title, the song has impacted a generation. If we are still waiting for a potential new album from Rihanna, we never tire of re-listening to her titles and we hope one day to see a new feat with Marshall Matters.