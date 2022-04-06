The secrets of Dumbledore divides the critics who applaud Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald

MADRID, 6 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

This Friday, April 8, it hits theaters ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’, the third installment of the ‘Harry Potter’ prequel and spin-off saga. four years after ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’the universe created by JK Rowling returns to theaters ready to conquer the public again and the first reviews have divided the specialized press. And it is that, despite applaud the work of Mads Mikkelsen as the new Grindelwald and get more support than its predecessor, the film does not fully convince film analysts.

Unlike the previous two ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movies, ‘The secrets of Dumbledore arrives two years late due to the pandemic of the coronavirus, which had to postpone its filming and production, as well as the controversy related to the case Johnny Depp, who had to leave the film as a result of the bloody judicial war waged against his ex-wife, Amber Heardwith crossed accusations of mistreatment.

These four years of fallow have allowed the production to polish mistakes, since on Rotten Tomatoes it has achieved 58% supportwhich indicates that it has not finished convincing critics, but the positive point is that the percentage is much higher than its predecessor, which only obtained 36% of positive comments from the specialized press.

Yes indeed, on Metacritic, ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’ has obtained a lower average than ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’, since it has a 47 out of 100 on average, less than the 52 out of 100 of its predecessor. None has been able to overcome the approval of the first installment of the saga, which had 74% support on Rotten Tomatoes and an average of 66 out of 100 on Metacritic.

Among the media that support it, Brian Truitt’s criticism for USA Today stands out, pointing out that this third installment of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ “cleans up some missteps from previous movies and that there is a renewed emphasis on magical creatures.” Along the same lines is Drew Taylor for The Playlist, who points out that ‘The secrets of Dumbledore’ “is the funniest and the best sustained installment” in the franchise.

A “MUCH MORE FOCUSED” SCRIPT

On the contrary, other critics have not been at all benevolent, such as that of Liovia Gyarkye for The Hollywood Reporter, which values ​​the film based on the ideology of the author of the saga and not so much for the cinematographic quality of the film. Not even a more refined plot can save this two-hour-plus movie from seeming like an endurance test. […] It’s hard to remain fond of the Wizarding World when its production is plagued by controversy and its creator often espouses dangerously short-sighted ideas.“, writes.

William Bibbiani of The Wrap notes that several of the film’s subplots “fail or go nowhere.“. However, the general feeling is that the film surpasses ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’ but that it is, above all, a transitional production. “[El guion] it is much more focused. […] The execution of the plot proves that it is much easier to follow,” says Variety’s Peter Debruge. “It is indulgent entertainment, though there is still something weightless and formless about its narrative.“, notes Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian.

At the moment, the first box office estimates estimate that ‘The secrets of Dumbledore’ will make between 40 and 50 million dollars in its opening weekend in the United States, a figure lower than the 62.2 million obtained by ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’. However, they would be robust figures, considering that the film arrives with the COVID-19 pandemic still wreaking havoc on movie theater attendance.