The secrets of Dumbledore, one of the stars of the third chapter has lost 45 kg [FOTO]

This month we finally saw the first official trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the third installment in the spin-off saga of Harry Potter dedicated to the adventures of Newt Scamander. This time, however, it was not so much the protagonist that monopolized the interest of the public, but the new Grindelwald, a magician previously played by Johnny Depp but who, following his dismissal, returned with the face of Mads Mikkelsen, which made its own debut with the first trailer. But there is also another character we should keep an eye on, having already seen him noticeably changed in the first images of the film – not as much as Grindelwald with a recast, but almost.

It is the Muggle Jacob Kowalski, to whom he lends his face Dan Fogler, which in the course of an interview released in 2020 had revealed that he had lost the beauty of 45 kg in the time span between the release of the first chapter and the processing of the third:

“I was on intermittent diets, then I turned 40 and my metabolism was thrown out the fucking window. I had to stop eating processed food. I had to eat real food, and that’s how I lost the first 27 kg, eliminating fizzy drinks, bread, stuff like that. […] I weighed 122 kg, it was documented in the first Fantastic Beasts movie. It was my heaviest time. Then, I started losing weight, so by the time of the second Fantastic Beasts I had lost 9 or 13 kg. Then, within two years, I lost about 45 kg. It was crazy. ‘

And judging by how we found it in the trailer, we have to admit that the change was noticeable to say the least. Here are two comparison images:

Directed by Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, remember, it is confirmed David Yates, former author of the Wizarding World films starting from The Order of the Phoenix on. The screenplay is instead signed by the consolidated duo composed of JK Rowling, author of the novels, and Steve Kloves, usual pen of Harry Potter film transpositions.

In the cast, alongside the aforementioned Dan Fogler and Mads Mikkelsen, appear Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Jude Law (Albus silente), Ezra Miller (Credence / Aurelius Dumbledore), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Dan Fogler And Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein).

Here the official synopsis:

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is intent on taking over the wizarding world. Unable to stop him on his own, Dumbledore entrusts the magizoologist Newt Scamander with the task of leading a fearless team of wizards, witches and a brave Muggle confectioner on a dangerous mission, where they meet old and new creatures and clash with the growing legion. of followers of Grindelwald. With such a high stakes, how long can Dumbledore be on the sidelines?

The film will be released in Italian cinemas on April 13, 2022.

