The secrets of Dumbledore, revealed the first trailer with Mads Mikkelsen in the role of Grindelwald

Finally here we are. After the long teaser dedicated to the Wizarding World that anticipated the release of the official trailer, the Warner Bros. has just released the first images of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the third installment in the spin-off saga of Harry Potter dedicated to the adventures of Newt Scamander.

As we know, one of the most interesting elements for this new feature film is the absence of Johnny Depp. The actor had in fact lent his face to the magician Gellert Grindelwald in the previous film of the saga, but was fired following accusations of domestic violence against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Taking his place, after a series of speculations about who would get the role, was Mads Mikkelsen, Danish actor best known for the series Hannibal and for the most recent feature film Another round by Thomas Vinterberg, winner of the Oscar for Best Foreign Film in 2021. And although this new version of Grindelwald was born “on the ashes” of the interpretation offered by Johnny Depp, and therefore particularly appreciated by the public, at least from the first reactions it seems that Mikkelsen managed to convince fans of the Wizarding World, initially worried about the fate of the character. And you, what do you think?

Directed by David Yates, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets features an Oscar-winning cast Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything”) and the two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law (“Cold Mountain,” “Mr. Ripley’s Talent”), joined by Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams And Katherine Waterston. The screenplay is instead signed by JK Rowling And Steve Kloves.

Here the official synopsis:

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is intent on taking over the wizarding world. Unable to stop him on his own, Dumbledore entrusts the magizoologist Newt Scamander with the task of leading a fearless team of wizards, witches and a brave Muggle confectioner on a dangerous mission, where they meet old and new creatures and clash with the growing legion. of followers of Grindelwald. With such a high stakes, how long can Dumbledore be on the sidelines?

The film will be released in Italian cinemas on April 13, 2022.

